Mouser Electronics to Sponsor Formula E All-Electric Racing for 6th Year

Mouser Electronics, Inc. is proud to once again sponsor the GEOX DRAGON racing team as they kick off the Formula E racing season with double-header races, Nov. 22 and 23, at the Diriyah E-Prix outside Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Mouser Electronics is proud to once again team up with TTI, Inc., Molex and AVX to sponsor the GEOX DRAGON racing team as they kick off the Formula E racing season with double-header races, Nov. 22 and 23, at the Diriyah E-Prix outside Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mouser is sponsoring the GEOX DRAGON Formula E team throughout the 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship racing season, in collaboration with TTI, Inc. and valued suppliers Molex and AVX. This is the sixth-straight year that Mouser and Molex have sponsored Formula E racing. The team brings on two new drivers in the new season. Piloting the No. 6 car is former Formula One and World Endurance Car champion Brendon Hartley, while former Audi Abt Schaeffler test and reserve driver Nico Müller will helm the No. 7 car.

“With the introduction of the Gen2 cars last season, Formula E really raised the bar on electric motorsports sustainability and performance,” said Todd McAtee, Vice President, Americas Business Development for Mouser Electronics. “We are very excited to team up with Molex and TTI, along with AVX, to sponsor GEOX DRAGON and to promote these innovative technologies.”

“TTI proudly joins Mouser in supporting this exciting sport and its spotlight on sustainable automotive technologies of the future,” said Mike Morton, TTI Chief Operating Officer.

“The new Formula E season promises to continue the evolution of this thrilling sport,” said Fred Bell, Vice President of Global Distribution for Molex. “Mouser and Molex have been proud supporters since the inception of Formula E, and we wish the GEOX DRAGON team a very safe and successful season.”

“We at AVX are thrilled to partner with Mouser, Molex, and TTI to support this incredible racing technology,” said Eric Pratt, AVX’s Senior Vice President of Marketing.

The Formula E series features cars that are powered solely by electricity and represent a vision for the future of the motor sports industry, serving as a framework for research and development around zero-emission motoring. The Gen2 cars offer a huge step forward in electric vehicle racing technology, with maximum power of 250 kW and speeds up to 280 km/h. Racing is all about speed and endurance, and racing sponsorships are an innovative way for Mouser to communicate its performance-driven business model and promote the newest technologies from its manufacturer partners.

Fans can cast a vote for Hartley and Müller in FANBOOST, which allows fans to play an active role in influencing the outcome of the race. FANBOOST gives fans the opportunity to vote for their favorite driver and award them an extra boost of power during the race. The five drivers with the most FANBOOST votes are awarded a significant burst of power, which they can deploy in a 5-second window during the second half of the race. FANBOOST voting for the Diriyah E-Prix opened Nov. 18 and is available up to 15 minutes into the race.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor's website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 800 manufacturers. Mouser offers 27 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

About Molex

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, commercial vehicle and medical.

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a technology leader in the manufacture of passive electronic components and interconnect products worldwide. The Passive Components segment manufactures a full line of surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, radio frequency (RF) thick and thin film components, multi-layer ceramic and tantalum capacitors, film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products.

About TTI

TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized, specialty distributor of interconnect, passive and electromechanical (IP&E) components and the distributor of choice for industrial and consumer electronics manufacturers worldwide. Broader and deeper inventory, leading-edge products and custom supply chain solutions have established TTI as the leading specialist in electronic component distribution. Globally, the company maintains 1.9 million square feet of dedicated warehouse space containing over 850,000 component part numbers. Along with its subsidiaries, Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics, and TTI Semiconductor Group, TTI employs more than 6,700 people at more than 133 locations throughout North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about TTI, visit www.ttiinc.com.

About GEOX DRAGON

DRAGON is an American racing team founded in 2007 by Jay Penske. After many successful years competing in IndyCar, DRAGON became one of the founding teams of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. The team is headquartered in Los Angeles, California – the largest single metropolitan EV (electric vehicle) market in the world – and has additional operations in Silverstone, U.K. DRAGON is one of the leading teams in the Formula E Championship, with the Penske-led team finishing 2nd (runner-up) in the inaugural 2014/2015 Formula E season, and 4th in the second 2015/2016 ABB Formula E championship. DRAGON has one of the most experienced teams in the Formula E paddock. Collectively, DRAGON team members have over 180 years of racing experience, with over 275 race wins, 24 Indy 500 victories, and 17 series championships. DRAGON’s team motto is the Latin phrase “E Pluribus Unum” – meaning “out of many, there is one.”

