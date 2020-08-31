Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mouser's New Customer Resource Center Provides Easy-to-Use Hub for Services & Tools

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 03:11pm EDT

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, announces its new Customer Resource Center, which allows customers to easily take advantage of Mouser’s online purchasing services and tools through a central hub containing everything customers need to optimize the purchasing process. Customers can simply click the name of desired tool, and then view or request what they need. To start using the new Customer Resource Center, go to https://www.mouser.com/customer-resource-center/.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200831005663/en/

Mouser announces its new Customer Resource Center, which allows customers to easily take advantage of Mouser’s online purchasing services and tools through a central hub. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mouser announces its new Customer Resource Center, which allows customers to easily take advantage of Mouser’s online purchasing services and tools through a central hub. (Photo: Business Wire)

From the new Customer Resource Center, customers can access and learn how to view or track orders, request technical support and data sheets, or place orders via API or EDI through Order Automation. The easy-to-use hub helps Mouser customers quickly get more information for parts and any other assistance they require for purchasing.

“Mouser continually assesses and improves our online resources to help buyers and engineers manage their product specifications and purchases,” said Coby Kleinjan, Mouser’s VP of Americas Customer Service and Sales. “We are very excited to add this new Customer Resource Center to our website to help customers streamline the buying process as we continue to make it our mission to provide best-in-class service around the world.”

The Customer Resource Center houses a full suite of productivity tools from Mouser, including the FORTE intelligent BOM tool and Price and Availability Assistant, as well as information on creating a My Mouser account for even easier online ordering.

As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 800 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

To learn more about the Customer Resource Center, visit https://www.mouser.com/customer-resource-center/.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor's website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 800 manufacturers. Mouser offers 27 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million sq. ft. state-of-the-art facilities south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:16pANALYSIS ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 : Pre-insulated Pipes Market 2020-2024| The Rising Use Of District Heating And Cooling Systems to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:15pDCR is providing time-limited relief from the swap clearing requirement and related exceptions and exemptions. This relief is to help facilitate the orderly transition from swaps that reference the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and other interbank offered rates to swaps that reference alternative benchmarks.
PU
03:15pDMO is providing time-limited relief from the trade execution requirement in order to facilitate the orderly transition from swaps that reference the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and other interbank offered rates to swaps that reference alternative benchmarks.
PU
03:15pDSIO is providing relief to swap dealers from registration de minimis requirements, uncleared swap margin rules, business conduct requirements, confirmation, documentation, and reconciliation requirements, and certain other eligibility requirements. This relief is to help facilitate the orderly transition from swaps that reference the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and other interbank offered rates to swaps that reference alternative benchmarks.
PU
03:15pBLACK TUSK RESOURCES : Refines targets for drilling at mckenzie
PU
03:15pPURA CBD Brand Draws On Texas Roots
NE
03:15pROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Airbus SE Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – EADSY, EADSF
BU
03:14pGEORGIA POWER : 's new Vogtle units approximately 87% complete
PR
03:14pBlaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Grand Opening of New Texas Location
GL
03:14pHealthfirst New York Formalizes Coverage of an Innovative Therapy Called AposTherapy® Designed for Use in Orthopedic Conditions
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : CHINA'S IRON ORE IMPORTS SET FOR STRONG AUGUST, BUT WHERE IS ALL THE STEEL GO..
2SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
3SANOFI : Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines
4SUEZ SA : Suez says French rival Veolia's unsolicited offer carries great uncertainties
5KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : U.S. scraps Philips ventilator order in 2020 earnings blow

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group