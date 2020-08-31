Mouser's New Customer Resource Center Provides Easy-to-Use Hub for Services & Tools

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, announces its new Customer Resource Center, which allows customers to easily take advantage of Mouser’s online purchasing services and tools through a central hub containing everything customers need to optimize the purchasing process. Customers can simply click the name of desired tool, and then view or request what they need. To start using the new Customer Resource Center, go to https://www.mouser.com/customer-resource-center/.

From the new Customer Resource Center, customers can access and learn how to view or track orders, request technical support and data sheets, or place orders via API or EDI through Order Automation. The easy-to-use hub helps Mouser customers quickly get more information for parts and any other assistance they require for purchasing.

“Mouser continually assesses and improves our online resources to help buyers and engineers manage their product specifications and purchases,” said Coby Kleinjan, Mouser’s VP of Americas Customer Service and Sales. “We are very excited to add this new Customer Resource Center to our website to help customers streamline the buying process as we continue to make it our mission to provide best-in-class service around the world.”

The Customer Resource Center houses a full suite of productivity tools from Mouser, including the FORTE intelligent BOM tool and Price and Availability Assistant, as well as information on creating a My Mouser account for even easier online ordering.

As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 800 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

To learn more about the Customer Resource Center, visit https://www.mouser.com/customer-resource-center/.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor's website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 800 manufacturers. Mouser offers 27 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million sq. ft. state-of-the-art facilities south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

