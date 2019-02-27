Move Over Self-Help – Fiction Reigns in the ThriftBooks Most Popular Books by State List for 2018

Seattle, WA, Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating readers of all types, this week ThriftBooks announced the top-selling books by state for 2018. This is the third year the online used book retailer has released the results, which revealed a move from non-fiction with a slant toward self-help to fiction.

The data found only one state had the same top-selling book two years running. California was the closest with “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” in 2016 and “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens” from the same franchise in 2017. Many states found an entirely new favorite for 2017.

ThriftBooks CEO Mike Ward said, “It was interesting to see reader choices changing by region. The West Coast is focused on self-improvement, with books from the “Seven Habits” franchise and author Malcolm Gladwell topping lists. This could be influenced by the tech and start-up cultures in those states. Whereas, the next generation of Harry Potter fans looks to be in the Northeast.”

KEY FACTS:

All 50 states were included for 2018 seeing 20% more books shipped than in 2017.

Dystopian classics continued to be popular in 2018 with “Animal Farm” being the most popular book in Nevada, “1984” in Colorado, “Fahrenheit 451” in Massachusetts, and “Brave New World” in Wyoming.

The Book Thief was the top book in Utah two years in a row.

There was an increase in states where Alcoholics Anonymous was the top author. By book, “Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions” was the top in Delaware, “Alcoholics Anonymous” in Oregon.

Books written by J.K. Rowling were the most popular books in 7 states,

The full list of top books by state can be found at https://www.thriftbooks.com/b/most-popular-books-by-state/



About ThriftBooks

Based in Seattle, WA, ThriftBooks is the largest online seller of used books in the world, having sold more than 100 million books since its inception. Founded in 2003 and backed by KCB Management, ThriftBooks operates 8 fulfillment centers in the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and collectible books. ThriftBooks relies on proprietary software to identify and list books, as well as a sophisticated pricing model that dynamically prices books across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com, Amazon, eBay, and others.

Attachment

Nicole Cox ThriftBooks 253.275.2241 ext. 7101 ncox@thriftbooks.com