Movida Participações : 4Q18 Earnings Release

4Q18 Earnings Release

São Paulo, February 27, 2019 - Movida Participações S.A. (B3: MOVI3) announces the disclosure of its 4Q18 results.

Highlights

Recordnet income of R$160 million in 2018, with growth of 143%



ROIC of 10.7%, exceeding the cost of debt, of 5.6%, by 5.1 p.p.

EBITDA grew 47.6%,to a record R$482 million

Expansion of 5.8 p.p.in the RAC EBITDA margin, that reached 39.9%

Growth of 49.2%in the volume of GTF, to 7.6 million daily rentals

Growth of 198% in the mobile channelas a result of the focus on Individuals



Best Services provider of the industry (Estadão) and High-Performance Company (BCG) Awards



To access the Earnings Release, click here.

The Company is pleased to invite you to participate in its 4Q18 Earnings Conference Calls, as follow:

English Conference Call and Webcast

Thursday, February 28, 2019

10:00 a.m. (NY Time)

12:00 p.m. (São Paulo Time)

Dial-in Phone Numbers

Participants in NY: +1 (844) 763-8274

Access Code: Movida

Click hereto access theWebcast