Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Movida Participações : 4Q18 Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 07:35pm EST

4Q18 Earnings Release

São Paulo, February 27, 2019 - Movida Participações S.A. (B3: MOVI3) announces the disclosure of its 4Q18 results.

Highlights

Recordnet income of R$160 million in 2018, with growth of 143%

ROIC of 10.7%, exceeding the cost of debt, of 5.6%, by 5.1 p.p.

EBITDA grew 47.6%,to a record R$482 million

Expansion of 5.8 p.p.in the RAC EBITDA margin, that reached 39.9%

Growth of 49.2%in the volume of GTF, to 7.6 million daily rentals

Growth of 198% in the mobile channelas a result of the focus on Individuals

Best Services provider of the industry (Estadão) and High-Performance Company (BCG) Awards

To access the Earnings Release, click here.

The Company is pleased to invite you to participate in its 4Q18 Earnings Conference Calls, as follow:

English Conference Call and Webcast
Thursday, February 28, 2019
10:00 a.m. (NY Time)
12:00 p.m. (São Paulo Time)

Dial-in Phone Numbers
Participants in NY: +1 (844) 763-8274
Access Code: Movida

Click hereto access theWebcast

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 00:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:44pSYNEOS (SYNH) LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
GL
07:43pAFFINOR GROWERS : Issues Correction to Press Release
AQ
07:42pFibra Inn Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018
GL
07:42pGRANA Y MONTERO SAA : Graña y Montero and GyM Constitute a Guarantee Trust in Favor of the Peruvian State to Ensure the Amount That Contributes to the Payment of the Potential Civil Compensation
BU
07:41pCANADIAN PRESS NEWSALERT : Scheer calls for Trudeau to resign over SNC-Lavalin affair
AQ
07:40pL BRANDS : 4Q 2018 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:40pL BRANDS : 4Q 2018 Earnings Commentary
PU
07:40pTITLE : Vicinity curates partnership with Australian Fashion Council
PU
07:39pShareholders to delist Singapore's smallest telco M1
RE
07:39pAVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
2APPLE : APPLE : self-driving car layoffs give hints to division's direction
3BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : 'transformation agenda' sees raft of executive changes
4Big Bristol-Myers Shareholder Opposes Celgene Deal
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : BlackBerry sues Twitter for patent infringement

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.