Movida Participações : Fitch Raises Movida's Rating to ‘AA-(bra)‘; Stable Outlook

Fitch Raises Movida's Rating to 'AA-(bra)'; Stable Outlook

Today, Fitch Ratings raised the Long-Term National Rating of Movida Participações S.A. (Movida) and its senior unsecured debt issues to 'AA-(bra)' ((AA minus (bra)), from 'A+ (bra)' (A plus (bra)). The corporate outlook is Stable.



The rating upgrade reflects a consistent improvement in Movida's operating cash generation, especially in the rent-a-car (RaC) segment; the strengthening of its liquidity profile to comfortable levels; and Fitch's expectation that the company will be able to reconcile its growth with a balanced capital structure, reaching an adjusted net debt/EBITDAR ratio of close to 3.0 times in the upcoming years. The rating action also incorporates the expectation that Movida's used car sales operation will record less negative operating margins in 2019 and neutral and positive margins as of 2020.



To access the full Report, click here *.

São Paulo - SP, July 3, 2019

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Officer