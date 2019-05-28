Log in
Movida Participações : Material Fact - 4th Debenture Issue

05/28/2019 | 09:19pm EDT

Material Fact

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ('Company'), a publicly held company, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the Company's Board of Directors approved the fourth (4th) issue of simple, unsecured debentures not convertible into shares, in up to three (3) series, in the amount of seven hundred million (R$700,000,000.00) ('Debentures' and 'Issue', respectively), at the face value of one thousand reais (R$1,000.00) on the date of issue.

The Issue will be held in up to three (3) series, under the communicating vessel system for the second and third series, with a minimum amount of one hundred and fifty million reais (R$150,000,000) for the third series Debentures and a total amount of two hundred and fifty million reais (R$250,000,000) for the first series Debentures. The bookbuilding procedure will determine (i) if there will be a second series; (ii) the number of Debentures to be allocated to the second series and the third series, observing the minimum limit for the third series and the number of first series Debentures; and (iii) the remuneration of the second series Debentures and the third series Debentures.

The Debentures will earn interest corresponding to one hundred percent (100%) of the accumulated variation of the daily average rate of over extra-grupo DI Interbank Deposits ('DI Rate'), exponentially added to surcharges or spreads on an annual basis (252 business days), as follows:

(i) 1stseries: surcharge or spread equivalent to one point twenty-five percent (1.25%) per year, due in 2022.

(ii) 2nd series: surcharge or spread to be defined based on the bookbuilding procedure, limited, in case, to one point sixty percent (1.60%) per year, due in 2024.

(iii) 3rd series: surcharge or spread to be defined based on the bookbuilding procedure, limited, in case, to a minimum of one point eighty percent (1.80%) per year and a maximum of two point ten percent (2.10%) per year, due in 2027.

Click hereto access the Material Fact

São Paulo, May 28, 2019.

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto
Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 01:18:02 UTC
