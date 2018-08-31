Log in
Movida Participações : Material Fact - Conclusion of the 2nd Issue of Commercial Promissory Notes

08/31/2018 | 12:37am CEST

Material Fact
Conclusion of the 2nd Issue of Commercial Promissory Notes

Total Amount Issued: R$400.000.000,00

São Paulo, August 30, 2018 - MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ('Company'), a publicly-held company, hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that, on August 30, 2018, the Company concluded its 2nd issue of commercial promissory notes ('Issue'), as announced in the Material Fact released on August 07, 2018. According to the public distribution with restricted placement efforts, the Issue was carried out in 18 (eighteen) series, that will be entitled to remuneration interest corresponding to the accrued variation of 100% of the average daily rates of interfinancial deposits named DI per annum, accrued by an overrate, or spread, informed in the titles for each series, between 1.25% and 1.60%, with maturity dates between 180 and 1080 days.

More information on the Issue and the Restricted Offering can be obtained in the minutes of the Board of Directors' meeting available at the CVM website (www.cvm.gov.br) or at the Company's website (www.movida.com.br).

To access the Material Fact, click here.

São Paulo - SP, August 30, 2018

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto
Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 22:36:05 UTC
