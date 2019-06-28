Movida Participações : Material Fact - Conclusion of the 4th Debenture Issue

Material Fact

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ('Company'), a publicly-held company, hereby notifies its shareholders and the market in general that, on June 27, 2019, Movida concluded its fourth (4th) issue of simple, unsecured debentures not convertible into shares, in up to 3 (three) series, totaling seven hundred million Reais (R$700,000,000.00) ('Debentures' and 'Issue', respectively), with a par unit value of one thousand Reais (R$1,000.00) on the issue date, which were subject to public distribution with restricted efforts, pursuant to Instruction 476 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ('CVM'), of January 16, 2009, as amended, under the system of firm guarantee of placement for the total amount of the issue by intermediary institutions ('Restricted Offer'), which was notified in a material fact disclosed on May 28, 2019.

The Issue was carried out in three (3) series, in compliance to the provisions of the bookbuilding procedure:

(i) 1st Series: the Debentures of the first series correspond to the total two hundred and fifty million Reais (R$250,000,000.00) and will be entitled to an interest rate corresponding to 100% (one hundred percent) of the cumulative change of the average daily rates of Interbank Deposits DI, over extra-group ('DI Rate'), exponentially increased by a surcharge or spread of one point twenty-five hundredths percent (1.25%) per year (based on 252 business days), with maturity in 2022.



(ii) 2nd Series: the Debentures of the second series correspond to the total one hundred sixty-six million, four hundred and fifty thousand Reais (R$166,450,000.00) and will be entitled to an interest rate corresponding to 100% (one hundred percent) of the DI Rate, exponentially increased by a surcharge or spread of one point sixty hundredths percent (1.60%) per year (based on 252 business days), with maturity in 2024.



(iii) 3rd Series: the Debentures of the third series correspond to the total two hundred eighty three million, five hundred and fifty thousand Reais (R$283,550,000.00) and will be entitled to an interest rate corresponding to 100% (one hundred percent) of the DI Rate, exponentially increased by a surcharge or spread of two point five hundredths percent (2.05%) per year (based on 252 business days), with maturity in 2027.

São Paulo, June 28, 2019.

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Officer

