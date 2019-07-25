Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Movida Participações : Material Fact - Restricted Offer Price Per Share Approval

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 11:40pm EDT

Material Fact

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. (B3 Ticker: MOVI3) ('Movida' or the 'Company'), pursuant to Section 157, §4º of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended, and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ('CVM') Rule No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, and CVM Rule No. 476, dated January 16, 2009, as amended ('CVM Rule No. 476') and in continuation of the information disclosed in the material fact dated July 12, 2019, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the members of the Board of Directors of the Company at a meeting held on this date, approved the pricing of a public offering with restricted placement efforts in accordance with CVM Rule No. 476 of 55.500.000 common shares issued by the Company (the 'Shares'), consisting of (i) 35,500,000 newly issued common shares of the Company (the 'Primary Offering') and (ii) 20,000,000 common shares of the Company to be offered and sold by JSL S.A. (the 'Selling Shareholder') (the 'Secondary Offering,' and together with the Primary Offering, the 'Restricted Offering'), to be offered to no more than 75 professional investors in Brazil, to qualified institutional buyers (as defined under Rule 144A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ('Securities Act') in the United States and elsewhere to institutional and other investors that are not U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act). Following the conclusion of the bookbuilding process, the Company's Board of Directors set the price per Share at R$15.00, resulting in a capital increase in an aggregate amount of R$532,500,000.00. Thus, immediately following the completion of the Restricted Offering, the Company's share capital will amount to R$2,046,641,914.60, divided into 298,921,014 common shares.

The beginning of trading of the Shares on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão) is expected to occur on July 29, 2019, and the settlement of the Restricted Offering is expected to occur on July 30, 2019.

Click here to access the full document.

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 03:39:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:08aCANNTRUST : Canada's new cannabis licensing favors richer companies, experts say
RE
01:05aFUTUREN : FUTUREN informs bondholders of the early redemption of their convertible bonds
AN
01:05aMEDIA RELEASE : Helvetia Venture Fund is investing in Mobile Garantie – a specialist in innovative warranty cover
TE
01:05aMEDACTA : opens new U.S. headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee
EQ
01:05aNEMETSCHEK SE : Growth dynamics remain strong in second quarter with revenue up 21% with simultaneously high operating margin of 29%
EQ
01:05aBELLEVUE : increased net profit 23% to CHF 14.2 mn - strategic development and execution on course
EQ
01:05aCREALOGIX appoints new Chief Financial Officer
TE
01:01aHALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT JANUARY &NDASH; JUNE 2019 : Positive development in North America, temporary challenges in building solutions in Europe
AQ
01:01aNEXT GAMES OYJ : Corp. Half-year Review 2019 - Revenue grew 83%, profitability improved significantly 
AQ
01:01aSignify reports second quarter sales of EUR 1.5 billion, operational profitability of 9.0% and free cash flow of EUR 121 million
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Alphabet's revenue rebounds; easing doubts on growth and boosting shares
2ALPHABET : Amazon's push for one-day delivery dents profits, costs up 21%
3Dow cuts 2019 spending forecast on U.S-China trade tensions
4Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : California, four automakers defy Trump, agree to tighten emissions rules
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group