Movida Participações : Material Fact - Restricted Offer Price Per Share Approval

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. (B3 Ticker: MOVI3) ('Movida' or the 'Company'), pursuant to Section 157, §4º of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended, and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ('CVM') Rule No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, and CVM Rule No. 476, dated January 16, 2009, as amended ('CVM Rule No. 476') and in continuation of the information disclosed in the material fact dated July 12, 2019, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the members of the Board of Directors of the Company at a meeting held on this date, approved the pricing of a public offering with restricted placement efforts in accordance with CVM Rule No. 476 of 55.500.000 common shares issued by the Company (the 'Shares'), consisting of (i) 35,500,000 newly issued common shares of the Company (the 'Primary Offering') and (ii) 20,000,000 common shares of the Company to be offered and sold by JSL S.A. (the 'Selling Shareholder') (the 'Secondary Offering,' and together with the Primary Offering, the 'Restricted Offering'), to be offered to no more than 75 professional investors in Brazil, to qualified institutional buyers (as defined under Rule 144A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ('Securities Act') in the United States and elsewhere to institutional and other investors that are not U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act). Following the conclusion of the bookbuilding process, the Company's Board of Directors set the price per Share at R$15.00, resulting in a capital increase in an aggregate amount of R$532,500,000.00. Thus, immediately following the completion of the Restricted Offering, the Company's share capital will amount to R$2,046,641,914.60, divided into 298,921,014 common shares.

The beginning of trading of the Shares on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão) is expected to occur on July 29, 2019, and the settlement of the Restricted Offering is expected to occur on July 30, 2019.

