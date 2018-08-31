Log in
Movida Participações : Material Fact - Strategic Alliance

08/31/2018 | 03:07pm CEST

Material Fact

São Paulo, August 31, 2018 - MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ('Company' or 'Movida'), a publicly-held company, hereby announces to its shareholders and to the market in general that, on August 30, 2018, it has signed a nonbinding Letter of Intent ('LOI'), between the Company and the AVIS BUDGET CAR RENTAL, LLC a subsidiary of AVIS BUDGET GROUP ('Avis') for a Strategic Alliance ('Transaction').

The Transaction includes the following items:

  • Movida becomes the Master Franchisor for Brazil for 10 years and renewable for additional 10 years
  • Brand Cooperation Agreement in which Movida may add Avis and Budget Brands to its stores in Brazil and Avis may add Movida Logo in the main destiny airports for Brazilians in the world.
  • Agreement for the referral of inbound and outbound reservations between Movida and Avis
  • Assets acquisition of approximately 4,400 cars, being 3,500 in Rent a Car (RAC) and 900 in Fleet Management and Outsourcing, with an estimated value of R$150 million. The parties anticipate that the asset acquisition to be settled in one year, will be subject to a financing arrangement with a suitable financial institution.

Through the Transaction all Movida clients will be in a position to benefit from being served in more than 180 countries throughout the Avis global network.

About Movida
Movida is the only Brazilian Car Rental company to offer multiplatform urban mobility solutions, with a fleet of over 81 thousand cars and 246 stores, 186 of which RAC and 60 used cars sales (Seminovos). Created in 2006 and acquired by JSL in 2013, Movida is a modern and technological company that values clients and quality services. With the newest and most diversified fleet on the market, it offers innovative solutions to all types of mobility needs, such as cars, trikes and electric bikes. More information is available at www.movida.com.br.

About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network, with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group has approximately 31,000 employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at www.avisbudgetgroup.com.

The implementation of the Transaction is subject to due diligence, meeting the usual preceding obligations and usual conditions, including, but not limited to, the approval of the Transaction by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ('ESM') and by the approval of Brazil's antitrust authority (CADE).

São Paulo - SP, August 31, 2018

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto
Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 13:06:08 UTC
