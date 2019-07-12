Movida Participações : Material Fact - Subsequent Public Offering of Shares

Material Fact

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ('Company'), (B3 Ticker: MOVI3) ('Movida' or the 'Company'), pursuant to Section 157, §4º of Law No. 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended, and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários) ('CVM') Rule No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, and CVM Rule No. 476, dated January 16, 2009, as amended ('CVM Rule No. 476') hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the members of the Board of Directors of the Company at a meeting held on July 12, 2019, approved a primary and secondary offering in accordance with CVM Rule 476 of 48,500,000 common shares issued by the Company (the 'Shares'), which will consist of (i) 35,500,000 newly issued common shares of the Company (the 'Primary Offering') and (ii) 13,000,000 common shares of the Company to be offered and sold by JSL S.A. (the 'Selling Shareholder') (the 'Secondary Offering,' and together with the Primary Offering, the 'Restricted Offering'), in accordance with CVM Rule No. 476, to be offered to no more than 75 professional investors in Brazil, to qualified institutional buyers (as defined under Rule 144A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ('Securities Act') and elsewhere to institutional and other investors that are not U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act). The total number of Shares proposed to be offered may be upsized by up to 35% of the total number of Shares initially offered, or up to 16,975,000 Shares to be offered and sold by the Selling Shareholder, at the offering price (the 'Additional Shares').

São Paulo, July 12, 2019.

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Officer