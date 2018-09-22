Log in
Movida Participações : Notice to Shareholders

09/22/2018 | 01:49am CEST

Notice to Shareholders

São Paulo, September 21, 2018 - MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., a publicly held company headquartered at Rua Doutor Renato Paes de Barros, nº 1017, Conjunto 92, Edifício Corporate Park, Itaim Bibi, CEP 04530-001, in the city and state of São Paulo ('Company'), continuing the Notice to Shareholders disclosed on June 26, 2018 ('First Notice to Shareholders') and the Notice to Shareholders disclosed on August 31, 2018, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the period to exercise the preemptive right ('Subscription Period') for subscription of shares issued within the scope of the Company's capital increase approved by its Board of Directors on a meeting held on June 26, 2018 ('Capital Increased') ended on September 17, 2018.

According to Banco Bradesco S.A., the bookkeeping institution of Company shares ('Bookkeeping Agent'), 34,179,323 new common shares were subscribed during the Subscription Period at the issue price of R$6.26 per common share, totaling R$ 213,962,561.98, equivalent to 68.46% of the total value of the Capital Increase, 15,750,105 common shares remaining unsubscribed ('Unsubscribed Shares').

Company shareholders and assignees of subscription rights of the shares issued within the scope of the Capital Increase who have subscribed to Capital Increase shares ('Subscribers') may express their interest in reserving Unsubscribed Shares from September 24, 2018, inclusive, to September 28, 2018, inclusive ('Period to Express Interest in Unsubscribed Shares').

To access the document, click here.

São Paulo - SP, September 21, 2018

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto
Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 23:48:01 UTC
