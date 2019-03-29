Log in
Movida Participações : Notice to Shareholders - Approval of Payment of Interest on Equity to Shareholders

03/29/2019 | 06:47pm EDT

Notice to Shareholders

São Paulo, March 29, 2019 - MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. hereby informs its shareholders that, at a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on March 29, 2019, the members of the Board of Directors approved the payment of interest on equity to shareholders, pursuant to article 30, paragraph 3 of the Bylaws, subject to the following conditions:

1. Shareholder Base for Payment Purposes

Shareholders of record on June 28, 2019 will be entitled to receive interest on equity.

2. Total Amount of Interest on Equity

Total gross amount of twenty million reais (R$20,000,000.00), corresponding to R$0.076228950 per share.

3. Date of Payment of Interest on Equity

July 05, 2019, subject to approval by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting that approves the accounts for 2019.

4. Trading Ex-Interest on Equity

The Company's shares will be traded ex-interest on equity as of July 1, 2019, inclusive.

To access the document, click here.

São Paulo - SP, March 29, 2019.

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto
Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 22:46:05 UTC
