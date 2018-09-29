Movida Participações : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of Interest on Equity

Notice to Shareholders

São Paulo, September 28, 2018 - We hereby announce to the Shareholders that, on a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on September 28, 2018, the members of the Board of Directors approved the payment of interest on equity, pursuant to Article 30, Paragraph 3 of the Bylaws, subject to the following conditions:

1. Shareholding Base for Payment Purposes

Holders of shares issued by the Company, according to the shareholding on October 26, 2018, will be entitled to interest on equity.

2. Total Interest on Equity



Gross amount of R$25,385,800.00 (twenty-five million, three hundred and eighty-five thousand, eight hundred reais).

Given that a capital increase is in progress at the Company, as per the Notice to Shareholders disclosed on June 26, 2018, the value per share, considering the Company's shareholder base on this date (excluding treasury shares), plus thirty-four million, one hundred and seventy-nine thousand, three hundred and twenty-three (34,179,323) shares subscribed to so far, is equivalent R$0.102935961 per share, to be adjusted at the time the Company's capital stock is ratified.



The Company's shares will be traded ex-rights to interest on equity as of October 29, 2018, inclusive.

São Paulo - SP, September 28, 2018

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Officer