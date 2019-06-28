Movida Participações : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of JCP

Notice to Shareholders

We hereby inform our shareholders that, at a meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on June 28, 2019, the members of the Board of Directors approved the payment of interest on equity to shareholders, pursuant to article 30, paragraph 3 of the Bylaws, subject to the following conditions:

1. Shareholder Base for Payment Purposes

Shareholders of record on September 27, 2019 will be entitled to receive interest on equity.

2. Total Amount of Interest on Equity

Total gross amount of twenty million reais (R$20,000,000.00), corresponding to R$ 0.076203297 per share.

The amount of interest on equity is subject to fifteen percent (15%) withholding income tax, except for shareholders who prove to be exempt or immune, or shareholders domiciled in countries where the legislation establishes a different rate. Shareholders must prove their exempt or immune status by sending the pertinent documents to the Company, to the care of the Investor Relations Department, by September 26, 2019.

3. Date of Payment of Interest on Equity

October 10, 2019, subject to approval by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting that approves the accounts for 2019.

4. Trading Ex-Interest on Equity

The Company's shares will be traded ex-interest on equity as of September 30, 2019, inclusive.

5. Imputation to the Mandatory Dividends

Interest on equity, net of withholding income tax, will be imputed to the mandatory dividends for fiscal year 2019, pursuant to article 9, paragraph 7 of Law 9,249/95, item V of CVM Resolution 207/96 and article 30 of the Company's Bylaws.

6. Credit Instructions

Shareholders whose registration data do not include their taxpayer's ID (CPF/CNPJ) or bank details will receive their interest on equity after they update their registration data at Bradesco S.A.'s branches. Shareholders whose shares are held in custody by the Brazilian Clearing and Depository Corporation (CNLC) must confirm/rectify their registration data and bank details through their custodian agent.

São Paulo, June 28, 2019.

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Officer