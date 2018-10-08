Movida Participações : Notice to Shareholders - Period to Express Interest in Unsubscribed Shares

Notice to Shareholders

São Paulo, October 08, 2018 - MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., a publicly held company headquartered at Rua Doutor Renato Paes de Barros, nº 1017, Conjunto 92, Edifício Corporate Park, Itaim Bibi, São Paulo - SP, CEP 04530-001 ('Company'), in continuity to the matters discussed in the Notice to Shareholders released on June 26, 2018, August 31, 2018 and September 24, 2018, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the period to express interest in reserving unsubscribed shares ended on September 28, 2018 ('Period to Express Interest in Unsubscribed Shares') for the subscription of shares within the scope of the Company's capital increased approved by its Board of Directors on a meeting held on June 26, 2018 ('Capital Increase').

On September 17, 2018, after the end of the period to exercise the preemptive right for the subscription of shares within the scope of the Capital Increase ('Subscription Period') by the Company's shareholders and assignees of subscription rights of the shares with the scope of the Capital Increase ('Subscribers'), Banco Bradesco S.A., the bookkeeping institution of Company shares ('Bookkeeping Agent'), identified 15,750,105 unsubscribed shares within the scope of the Capital Increase ('Unsubscribed Shares').

After the end of the Period to Express Interest in Unsubscribed Shares, the Bookkeeping Agent identified that certain Subscribers expressed their interest to reserve Unsubscribed shares, as follows: (i) 14,823,045 Unsubscribed Shares based on a proportional portion of Unsubscribed Shares, calculated by dividing the Capital Increase shares subscribed to by said Subscriber by all shares issued within the scope of the Capital Increase during the Subscription Period; and, (ii) in addition to said proportional portion, 927,060 Unsubscribed Shares from the manifestation, by certain Subscribers, to subscribe to additional Unsubscribed Shares. Requests for Additional Unsubscribed Shares did not exceed the remaining quantities of the corresponding portion and were supplemented by the Controlling Shareholder with the payment of the remaining amount necessary to reach the total of the proposed capital increase.

São Paulo - SP, October 08, 2018

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Officer