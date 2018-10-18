Movida Participações : Notice to Shareholders - Ratification of the Capital Increase

Notice to Shareholders

São Paulo, October 17, 2018 - MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., a publicly-held company headquartered at Rua Doutor Renato Paes de Barros, nº 1017, Conjunto 92, Edifício Corporate Park, Itaim Bibi, São Paulo - SP, CEP 04530-001 ('Company'), complementing the Notices to Shareholders disclosed on June 26, 2018, August 31, 2018, September 24, 2018 and October 8, 2018, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Board of Directors, on this date, fully ratified the Company's private capital increase, within the limit of the authorized capital, according to the terms of a meeting held on June 26, 2018 ('Capital Increase').

Forty-nine million, nine hundred and twenty-nine thousand, four hundred and twenty-eight (49,929,428) new registered, book-entry shares with no par value were subscribed under the Capital Increase, totaling the subscription price of three hundred and twelve million, five hundred and fifty-eight thousand, two hundred and nineteen reais and twenty-eight cents (R$312,558,219.28). Thus, the paid-in capital of the Company increases from the current one billion, two hundred and one million, five hundred and eighty-three thousand, six hundred and ninety-five reais and thirty-two cents (R$1,201,583,695.32), with two hundred and thirteen million, four hundred and ninety-one thousand, five hundred and eighty-six (213,491,586) common shares, all registered, book-entry shares with no par value, to one billion, five hundred and fourteen million one hundred and forty-one thousand, nine hundred and fourteen reais and sixty cents (R$1,514,141,914.60), with two hundred and sixty-three million, four hundred and twenty-one thousand and fourteen (263,421,014) common, all nominative, book-entry shares with no par value.

The new shares issued under the Capital Increase will be identical to the existing shares and will be entitled to full payment of dividends and/or interests of shareholders' equity, as well as any other rights that may be declared by the Company as of the ratification of the Capital Increase, on equal terms with the other existing shares.

The Board of Directors of the Company will convene a shareholders' meeting in due time to resolve on the amendment of Article 5 of the Company's Bylaws to include the new total of paid-in capital and the number of shares issued by the Company under the Capital Increase.



São Paulo - SP, October 17, 2018

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Officer