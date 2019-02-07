Movida Participações : Notice to the Market - Commencement of Trading of Level I ADRs

Notice to the Market - Commencement of Trading of Level I ADRs

MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. ('Movida'), hereby informs the market that the trading of its Level I ADRs (American Depositary Receipt) began today, on February 7, 2019, as approved by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM on December 20, 2018 and declared valid by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on this date. The Level I ADR Program does not entail an increase in the capital stock or the issue of new shares and is intended to broaden foreign investors' access to the Company, as well as increase share liquidity.

Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas will be the depository institution in the United States of America ('U.S.'), being responsible for the issue of the respective depository shares, at the ratio of one (1) Depository Share for each four (4) common shares.



General Characteristics of the ADR Program:

1. Depository Bank: Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas.

2. Custodian Bank: Banco Bradesco S.A.

3. Type of Security: registered, book-entry common shares with no par value.

4. Ratio: 1 ADR corresponds to 4 common shares.

5. Trading: over-the-counter (OTC) market in New York, United States

6. Ticker: MOVYY

7. CUSIP: 62459K 101

8. ISIN: US62459K1016



About ADRs:An ADR is a share deposit certificate that may be traded in the U.S. securities market; it represents ownership of shares of a company based outside the United States. ADRs are priced in U.S. dollars and the dividends are paid in the same currency. Their creation is intended to facilitate the purchase, holding and sale of shares of companies based outside the United States by U.S. investors.



Movida is at your disposal for any further information through its Investor Relations Departmentat:

Telephone: (11) 3528-1171

E-mail: ri@movida.com.br.



São Paulo - SP, February 7, 2019

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Officer