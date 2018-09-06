Movida Participações : THE NEW SEMINOVOS MOVIDA HAS ARRIVED

'WE HAVE TURNED THE KEY: THE NEW SEMINOVOS MOVIDA HAS ARRIVED.'

Movida hereby announces the repositioning of its Seminovos (Used Car Sales) brand. The new 'Seminovos Movida' brand was created to strengthen its approach to customers and the quality of its product by offering a warranty of origin and maintenance records.

The position of the word 'Seminovos' has been inverted in the brand to make it clear that a Movida used car is unique. In order to bring about this new positioning, the Company created a seal based on people's daily experiences that relate to developing trust in the brand. The color was changed from gray to purple, suggesting modernity and aligning the harmony with the orange color of the Movida RAC brand.

The campaign will be broadcast on open television channels and social media. In addition to the RAC brand, the campaign will be shown in airports in static and digital panels and in check-in trays, specialized magazines and on the radio. The campaign will also have a strong online presence.



Click here * to be the first one to see the new campaigns launched in Youtube.



*Information available in Portuguese only



This initiative is part of several actions that aim to increase the number of sales, especially in retail. Click here to see more details on this campaign, other Movida's strategic initiatives, and the Company's most recent presentation.



São Paulo - SP, September 05, 2018

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto

Investor Relations Officer