Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Movida Participações : THE NEW SEMINOVOS MOVIDA HAS ARRIVED

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 01:22am CEST

'WE HAVE TURNED THE KEY: THE NEW SEMINOVOS MOVIDA HAS ARRIVED.'

Movida hereby announces the repositioning of its Seminovos (Used Car Sales) brand. The new 'Seminovos Movida' brand was created to strengthen its approach to customers and the quality of its product by offering a warranty of origin and maintenance records.

The position of the word 'Seminovos' has been inverted in the brand to make it clear that a Movida used car is unique. In order to bring about this new positioning, the Company created a seal based on people's daily experiences that relate to developing trust in the brand. The color was changed from gray to purple, suggesting modernity and aligning the harmony with the orange color of the Movida RAC brand.

The campaign will be broadcast on open television channels and social media. In addition to the RAC brand, the campaign will be shown in airports in static and digital panels and in check-in trays, specialized magazines and on the radio. The campaign will also have a strong online presence.

Click here * to be the first one to see the new campaigns launched in Youtube.

*Information available in Portuguese only

This initiative is part of several actions that aim to increase the number of sales, especially in retail. Click here to see more details on this campaign, other Movida's strategic initiatives, and the Company's most recent presentation.

São Paulo - SP, September 05, 2018

Edmar Prado Lopes Neto
Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Movida Participações SA published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 23:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09/05BRAULT : Announces Leadership Hires to Deepen its Service Offerings in Operations Improvement, Documentation Training, and Reimbursement Coding
BU
09/05CARDNO : Environmental compliance and coastal infrastructure specialist Brenton Jenkins, PE, joins Cardno’s Baton Rouge office
PU
09/05TAWANA RESOURCES N L : Bald Hill Operations and Optimisation Study Update
PU
09/05Aehr Test Systems Exhibiting at SEMICON Taiwan 2018
GL
09/05Virgin Australia strategy, CEO search complicated by airline investors
RE
09/05NETFLIX : to bring Designated Survivor to viewers around the world as a global original series
PU
09/05FORUM URANIUM : Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
PU
09/05AgenTus Therapeutics to Present on the Anti-tumor Activities of Two Proprietary T Cell Receptors (TCRs) at CAR-TCR Summit in Boston, MA
PR
09/05PINDUODUO INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - PDD
AC
09/05RUBICOR : How to Get Noticed by a Recruitment Consultant
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
2FACEBOOK : Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
3HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (T : INSURER GREAT-WEST LIFECO SEEKS TO SELL $2 BILLION WORTH OF CONTRACTS: ..
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Drugmaker GSK to eliminate 650 U.S. jobs
5CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : employee alleges manager forced him to show genitals after whiffing during round of go..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.