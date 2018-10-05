MovieCoin : - The Fintech Platform for the Entertainment Industry

MovieCoin Entertainment serves as a production supervisor and financing
manager on behalf of the Company’s content financing entity, MovieCoin
Capital. MovieCoin Entertainment is staffed with seasoned Hollywood
media executives primarily to originate and qualify commercial,
theatrical feature film financing and investment, and also to identify
attractive non-film content acquisitions or investments such as
television or other entertainment assets. MovieCoin Capital has been
formed as an organizing entity to facilitate all film and television
content investment through discrete financing vehicles managed by
MovieCoin Capital, and originated and qualified by MovieCoin
Entertainment through a producer services agreement. The Company intends
to execute programmatic financing of multiple film and television
projects. Film and television content is to be produced, financed and
managed throughout its lifecycle with the issuance of cryptographic
tokens (described below). Financing of content acquisitions is to be
completed through a combination of co-financings with third parties,
private securities transactions structured as security token sales
and/or credit facilities to be established with banks or other
institutional lenders. MovieCoin Services has been formed to direct the
benefits associated with the MovieCoin platform and MovieCoin Tokens to
active participants in the entertainment business (e.g., talent or
production companies and various service providers) and consumers who
seek to engage and participate in entertainment in new ways offered
through the Company’s platform capabilities. Financing of the build out
of the services platform is to be executed through the issuance of
MovieCoin Tokens that business clients can use to access trade finance
and the MovieCoin platform, and consumer clients can use to purchase
movie tickets or other entertainment offerings.
