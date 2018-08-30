MoviePass Partners with Postmates to Offer Subscribers Added Benefits

Silicon Valley Backed Leading On-Demand Delivery Service in Major
Metropolitan Markets Engages Leading Movie Theater Subscription Company
MoviePass™, the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service and
a majority-owned subsidiary of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.
(NASDAQ: HMNY), and Postmates, the only on-demand platform that can
deliver anything from anywhere, announced today that MoviePass members
will be offered special discounts and credit toward both services
through promotions within the MoviePass app.
This MoviePass and Postmates engagement provides an additional benefit
to MoviePass members as MoviePass continues building upon its plans for
long-term growth. MoviePass will promote Postmates within its app and on
Helios’ Moviefone.com website and provide MoviePass members with access
to Postmates delivery credits, a week-long free trial of subscription
service, Postmates Unlimited, and a credit toward one month of MoviePass.
Postmates is a market leader and as the originators of on-demand
'anything,' Postmates gives customers access to over 250,000 merchants
that were previously inaccessible online in over 385 cities. Postmates
has helped create an alternative infrastructure for local businesses to
better compete against retail goliaths. The company now completes
millions of deliveries a month, and generates over a billion dollars in
GMV annually.
This relationship is part of MoviePass’ larger strategy to provide an
array of valuable deals to its member-base, tapping different companies
and brands to develop creative and innovative consumer offerings.
Previous MoviePass brand partners include iHeartMedia, Fandor, Costco
and others. Additionally, this relationship furthers MoviePass’ ongoing
effort to develop non-subscription-based revenue channels.
“We are delighted to partner with Postmates, a Silicon Valley company
using great technology to bring great products to everyone’s door.
Working with Postmates allows us to continue demonstrating the
monetization of our database in creative ways, still placing the utmost
value on the privacy of our subscribers,” said MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe.
“As part of our ongoing commitment to continually enhance the value of
the MoviePass subscription for our subscribers and knowing that the vast
majority of our subscribers generally have at least one streaming
subscription at home, it was a no-brainer to bring them real value not
just at the movies but on the comfort of their couches through our
relationship with our friends at Postmates.”
“The large MoviePass member base has created revenue sharing
opportunities for us to partner with companies like Postmates – which we
plan to use to benefit our MoviePass members,” said Helios Chairman and
CEO Ted Farnsworth. “Our vision is that for just $9.95 each month –
MoviePass members can not only see 3 movies in theaters, and additional
movies at a discount, but also become members of a ‘club’ who are
rewarded through discounts on services with MoviePass partnerships –
increasing the value of that $9.95 monthly membership. We believe the
Postmates partnership opens up an additional revenue stream for
MoviePass and is a step further towards diversifying our sources of
revenue.”
About MoviePass Inc.
MoviePass Inc. (“MoviePass”) is a marketing technology platform
enhancing the exploration of film and the moviegoing experience. As the
nation's premier movie-theater subscription service, MoviePass provides
film enthusiasts the ability to attend select new movies in theaters.
The service, now accepted at more than 91% of theaters across the United
States, is the nation's largest theater network. Visit us at moviepass.com.
About Helios and Matheson Analytics
Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (Nasdaq:HMNY)
(“Helios”) is a provider of information technology services and
solutions, offering a range of technology platforms focusing on big
data, artificial intelligence, business intelligence, social listening,
and consumer-centric technology. Helios currently owns approximately 92%
of the outstanding shares (excluding options and warrants) of MoviePass
Inc., the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service. Helios's
holdings include RedZone Map™, a safety and navigation app for iOS and
Android users, and a community-based ecosystem that features a socially
empowered safety map app that enhances mobile GPS navigation using
advanced proprietary technology. Helios is headquartered in New York, NY
and listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol HMNY. For more
information, visit us at www.hmny.com.
About Postmates
Postmates helps people unlock the best of their cities – and their
lives, with an insanely reliable on-demand "anything" network. Launched
in 2011, Postmates pioneered the on-demand delivery movement in the US
by offering delivery from restaurants and stores previously only
available offline. The company now operates in 385 US cities, as well as
Mexico, and provides access to over 250,000 merchants. Postmates is
headquartered in San Francisco and has 680 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information
Certain statements in this communication contain forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995 or under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933,
as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as
amended (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that may not be
based on historical fact, but instead relate to future events, including
without limitation statements containing the words “believe”, “may”,
“plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”,
“expect”, “project” and similar expressions. All statements other than
statements of historical fact included in this communication are
forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions.
Although Helios’ management believes that the assumptions made and
expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be
no assurance that a forward-looking statement contained herein will
prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments (including,
without limitation, plans for long-term growth and profitability) may
differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements contained herein and even if such actual
results and developments are realized or substantially realized, there
can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences or
effects. Risk factors include, among other things: the ability to
successfully develop non-subscription based revenue channels through
partners such as Postmates; whether or not MoviePass subscribers will
utilize the Postmates promotions; Helios’ capital requirements and
whether or not it will be able to raise capital as needed; the success
of MoviePass’ cost-reduction measures; the ability to successfully
develop the business model of MoviePass; the ability to integrate the
operations of MoviePass, MoviePass Ventures, MoviePass Films, Moviefone
and other acquired businesses into Helios’ operations; MoviePass’
ability to retain its existing subscribers and market and sell its
services to new subscribers, and the risk factors described in Helios’
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017,
its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018
and other filings, including subsequent current and periodic reports,
information statements and registration statements filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned to review such
reports and other filings at www.sec.gov.
Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information,
which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All
forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on
Helios’ current expectations and Helios does not undertake an obligation
to revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to
reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.
