MoviePass Partners with Postmates to Offer Subscribers Added Benefits

MoviePass™, the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service and a majority-owned subsidiary of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY), and Postmates, the only on-demand platform that can deliver anything from anywhere, announced today that MoviePass members will be offered special discounts and credit toward both services through promotions within the MoviePass app.

This MoviePass and Postmates engagement provides an additional benefit to MoviePass members as MoviePass continues building upon its plans for long-term growth. MoviePass will promote Postmates within its app and on Helios’ Moviefone.com website and provide MoviePass members with access to Postmates delivery credits, a week-long free trial of subscription service, Postmates Unlimited, and a credit toward one month of MoviePass.

Postmates is a market leader and as the originators of on-demand 'anything,' Postmates gives customers access to over 250,000 merchants that were previously inaccessible online in over 385 cities. Postmates has helped create an alternative infrastructure for local businesses to better compete against retail goliaths. The company now completes millions of deliveries a month, and generates over a billion dollars in GMV annually.

This relationship is part of MoviePass’ larger strategy to provide an array of valuable deals to its member-base, tapping different companies and brands to develop creative and innovative consumer offerings. Previous MoviePass brand partners include iHeartMedia, Fandor, Costco and others. Additionally, this relationship furthers MoviePass’ ongoing effort to develop non-subscription-based revenue channels.

“We are delighted to partner with Postmates, a Silicon Valley company using great technology to bring great products to everyone’s door. Working with Postmates allows us to continue demonstrating the monetization of our database in creative ways, still placing the utmost value on the privacy of our subscribers,” said MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe. “As part of our ongoing commitment to continually enhance the value of the MoviePass subscription for our subscribers and knowing that the vast majority of our subscribers generally have at least one streaming subscription at home, it was a no-brainer to bring them real value not just at the movies but on the comfort of their couches through our relationship with our friends at Postmates.”

“The large MoviePass member base has created revenue sharing opportunities for us to partner with companies like Postmates – which we plan to use to benefit our MoviePass members,” said Helios Chairman and CEO Ted Farnsworth. “Our vision is that for just $9.95 each month – MoviePass members can not only see 3 movies in theaters, and additional movies at a discount, but also become members of a ‘club’ who are rewarded through discounts on services with MoviePass partnerships – increasing the value of that $9.95 monthly membership. We believe the Postmates partnership opens up an additional revenue stream for MoviePass and is a step further towards diversifying our sources of revenue.”

MoviePass Inc. (“MoviePass”) is a marketing technology platform enhancing the exploration of film and the moviegoing experience. As the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service, MoviePass provides film enthusiasts the ability to attend select new movies in theaters. The service, now accepted at more than 91% of theaters across the United States, is the nation's largest theater network. Visit us at moviepass.com.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (Nasdaq:HMNY) (“Helios”) is a provider of information technology services and solutions, offering a range of technology platforms focusing on big data, artificial intelligence, business intelligence, social listening, and consumer-centric technology. Helios currently owns approximately 92% of the outstanding shares (excluding options and warrants) of MoviePass Inc., the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service. Helios's holdings include RedZone Map™, a safety and navigation app for iOS and Android users, and a community-based ecosystem that features a socially empowered safety map app that enhances mobile GPS navigation using advanced proprietary technology. Helios is headquartered in New York, NY and listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol HMNY. For more information, visit us at www.hmny.com.

Postmates helps people unlock the best of their cities – and their lives, with an insanely reliable on-demand "anything" network. Launched in 2011, Postmates pioneered the on-demand delivery movement in the US by offering delivery from restaurants and stores previously only available offline. The company now operates in 385 US cities, as well as Mexico, and provides access to over 250,000 merchants. Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has 680 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com.

