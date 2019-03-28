Moviefone™ Makes a Major Move in the Entertainment Industry with the Introduction of Grae Drake as “Ms. Moviefone”

Previous Rotten Tomatoes star becomes new brand personality to lead Moviefone™ into its next chapter of growth

Moviefone™, the iconic media, news, and entertainment information service owned by Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTC: HMNY), today announced that former Rotten Tomatoes Senior Editor, Grae Drake, has assumed the role of “Ms. Moviefone” to serve as Moviefone’s leading brand personality. The announcement comes as Moviefone launches a bold new initiative and seeks to become the premier destination for content, reviews and commentary for movie lovers across the nation.

A nod to the memorable “Mr. Moviefone” character, Ms. Moviefone plans to become a pillar of the film industry and a go-to source for providing commentary on the entertainment industry and recommending which audiences will like which movies. As the new face of Moviefone, Drake will engage with the film community by interviewing filmmakers and celebrities, and she’ll appear at industry events to provide an inside look at the movies and the characters starring on the big screen. Drake will become Moviefone's expert source for everything connected to the movie industry.

In her new role, Drake will be responsible for producing and hosting a series of new original video content that will live on the Moviefone site. Drake will also oversee the evolution of existing video content, such as the well-known “Unscripted” series, providing Moviefone with the flexibility to continue creating and growing its video library. Developing dynamic video content will allow viewers to form a bond with Ms. Moviefone and have a more engaging experience with the brand.

“Moviefone is such an iconic brand, and I’m excited to have Grae join the team. When I think about my career, I’m most proud of the work I did with Grae at Rotten Tomatoes, growing that brand into a household name. She’s going to play a key role here at Moviefone as we grow our stature as the pre-eminent destination for movie fans. Grae’s is the perfect voice to help us strengthen our connection with the millions of fans using Moviefone today, and she’ll use her expertise and passion around all aspects of pop culture to help build our audience even more,” said Matt Atchity, General Manager of Moviefone. “Having a female voice of authority about movies is really important. It's making the change I want to see regarding representation and gender parity in film media, which is still overwhelmingly male. Moviefone has the opportunity to lead by example, and I know Grae will bring a fresh energy and passion to our relationships within the film industry.”

Drake comes to Moviefone as an experienced film journalist, host and interviewer. She is most well-known as an expert Rotten Tomatoes editor and film critic, and her expert analysis made her a valued guest at a variety of outlets, including NBC’s Today Show and ABC’s 20/20 and World News Tonight. She is also the recipient of the 2017 Press Award from the International Cinematographers Guild. In this new role, Drake reunites with her former colleague Matt Atchity, who previously served as Editor-in-Chief of Rotten Tomatoes and now functions as the General Manager of Moviefone. She’ll also be working closely with Moviefone veteran Drew Taylor, recently promoted to Managing Editor.

“Moviefone is largely responsible for shaping the way I personally interact with movies,” said Drake. “It is an honor to be able to represent the brand and push film discussions past static critic scores. Movies speak to people in deep and unique ways, and it’s incredible to be a part of telling those stories. Matt Atchity and I had a powerful partnership at Rotten Tomatoes, and I’m thrilled to reunite with him to move the Moviefone brand forward.”

“Moviefone is, and has been, a valued contributor to the movie community. Ms. Moviefone is the perfect way to connect with moviegoers and strengthen our brand recognition,” said Ted Farnsworth, Chairman and CEO of Helios and Matheson Analytics. “Moviefone has a bright future ahead, and I know Grae is the perfect person to help make our vision a reality,” he concluded.

