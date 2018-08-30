Moving Deals Secure Group Holding Company from the USA to Kuwait

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. David Hana, the attorney of Deals Secure Group Holding Company, announced today that the group has officially moved from the United States of America to Kuwait after all shares were fully repurchased from the other owners in favor of Kuwaiti businessman, Dr. Faisal Khazaal. Negotiating the repurchase went on from the beginning of 2016 and ended on Monday, July 30, 2018, when the last shareholder transferred the last share in the market.



Deals Secure Group Holding Company (DSGH) has earned a reputation for quality and excellence as a premier investment holding company in the worldwide regions. The company’s talented and committed workforce of 18,604 employees worldwide helps it create ideas, connect people, foster an entrepreneurial culture and uphold standards of professional excellence, and most importantly, its commitment to clients.

DSGH was incorporated in 1995. Since then, the group has grown substantially and made significant investments in a diversified portfolio of companies operating throughout the worldwide regions. DSGH principally operates in five major business sectors – Financial Services, Petroleum, Insurance, Media and Telecom. Its Group companies utilize the synergies that exist within each sector, as well as across sectors within the DSGH Group, to offer the best to its customers. DSGH continually seeks to improve the performance of its portfolio companies by encouraging the adoption of global best practices in managing their businesses.

Dr. Hana, added “I would like to thank the legal and administrative team who made an exceptional effort in the painstaking negotiation and the moving of transferring the group to the State of Kuwait where the license of Deals Secure Group Holding Company was issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in Kuwait as a One Person Company, and with a nominal capital as the capital owned by Dr. Faisal Khazaal is already in the subsidiaries and does not need to have an equivalent capital in the holding company that will only manage those companies for his benefit.”

Apart from aspiring to be a global business leader, DSGH is committed to making meaningful contributions to society. With a view towards enhancing worldwide long-term prosperity, it has identified three areas for development in the world societies. DSGH has initiated a series of activities in these areas to enhance quality of life in the communities.

Mission

DSGH aims to continually improve the performance of its portfolio companies by encouraging them to adopt global best practices and utilize synergies within the Group to manage their businesses, while ensuring that they act as responsible corporate citizens:

It aims to be a dynamic and proactive company that creates and develops opportunities in its core business sectors.

It seeks to realize the greatest value from its assets and maintain firm control of its cost base.

It believes in sharing the company’s success with its employees and business partners.

Vision

DSGH seeks to expand its business and minimize the risk of its portfolio through a programme of global and sectored diversification. The programme is based upon a vision, which encompasses business, shareholder, client and community values:

It aspires to be the leader among investment holding companies that are wholly owned and managed worldwide regions.

It is dedicated to bringing value to its customers and providing superior returns to its shareholders.

It seeks to contribute to the prosperity of countries it operates in.

It respects the values and cultures of the communities it operates in and strives to enhance the quality of life of the people in these communities.

Dr. David Hana concluded his statement by saying “The Kuwaiti Company (Deals Secure Group Holding Company, opc.) will replace today the old group’s domain name DSGH.us with a new domain address DSGH.com as part of the new management plan.”

— Chairman’s Office of Deals Secure Group Holding Co., opc. – Contact Details —

Level 18, Sahab Tower

Mohammad Al Ghanem Street

Salhia, Kuwait City

State of Kuwait

Telephone: + (965) 2227 3885

Facsimile: + (965) 2227 3855

Website

ds.com.kw



