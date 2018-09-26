Movista Raises $12-million to Further Leadership Position In Workforce Management Space

Movista
Inc., the leader in cloud-based labor and workforce management software
for retailers, manufacturers and service providers, announced its $12
million Series A growth equity investment. Funds will be used to deliver
new product features, enhance technology innovation, expand sales and
marketing, bolster talent development and evaluate strategic
opportunities. The investment, among the largest ever in an
Arkansas-based software firm, is led by New York based Level Equity, a
software focused growth specialist with $1.65-billion in assets under
management.
Movista, who turned eight years old in May, pioneered the use of smart
device applications for managing mobile workforces. Demand for smart
device software in the workplace has more than doubled for three
consecutive years, with Movista’s recurring revenues up more than 300%
since 2015. More than forty retail-focused enterprise clients leverage
their smart platform to manage employees and contractors. Movista
expects over 200,000 retail workers to be working on a daily basis, via
their software, by 2020.
“Our goal is to have one million daily users within five years,” said
CEO and Co-Founder, Stan Zylowski. “We will leverage the capital from
this investment to expand and augment our product set, build a best-
in-class business development team and share our story nationally.”
April Seggebruch, COO and Co- Founder, further explained how having
fresh capital changes dynamics inside the firm. “For the first time
since our inception as a bootstrapped business, we now have the freedom
to push every technical limit and innovate dramatically. We have plans
in place and within twelve months will be installing solutions that were
unimaginable even a few years ago.”
“We have closely tracked the explosive growth of BYOD and dedicated
smart device usage within the enterprise for years and proactively
identified Movista early on as a leader in the space,” said Ben Levin,
Founder and Co-CEO of Level Equity, who has joined Movista’s board of
directors as part of the financing. “Their history in the retail market,
exceptional and capital efficient growth and passionate commitment to
client success sets them apart. We share their vision for continuing to
build a world class workforce and labor management software business for
retailers, manufacturers and service providers.”
About Movista:
Based in Bentonville, AR, Movista is a provider of mobile-first,
real-time, enterprise-grade technical solutions to the retail market.
The company, founded in 2010, employs nearly sixty employees across six
states and serves more than forty clients including retailers,
manufacturers and service providers. To learn more about Movista, visit www.movista.com.
About Level Equity:
Based in New York, NY, Level Equity is a growth equity firm focused on
providing capital to rapidly growing software and internet companies.
The firm manages over $1.65 billion across a series of long term
committed investment partnerships. For more information about Level
Equity, visit www.levelequity.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926006006/en/