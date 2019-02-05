Moz to Launch Updated Domain Authority Score Model

Moz, Inc., the leader in search
engine optimization technology, today announces the upcoming release
of Domain Authority 2.0, an updated and improved version of its
proprietary Domain Authority score. The update will provide greater
accuracy in predicting a site’s ability to rank in search results.
Domain Authority 2.0 is scheduled to go into effect on March 5, 2019.
Moz’s Domain
Authority (DA) score is one of the leading predictive indicators
used to assess a website’s ability to rank higher in search results
relative to its competition. Domain Authority can be used by SEO
professionals to gauge the strength of websites relative to competitors,
thereby guiding decisions on keywords, topics, technical site issues and
link building.
“While the previous Domain Authority model has served the industry well
for more than eight years, we aim to provide the most accurate data and
quality metrics to our customers and the broader search marketing
industry,” said Sarah Bird, CEO of Moz. “Transparency is one of our core
values; therefore, we have developed a robust collection of resources
for our customers and community members to help outline the changes we
are making and how to navigate conversations with key stakeholders.”
The new Domain Authority score offers a best-in-class and highly
accurate representation of a site’s ranking ability. Through the
addition of proprietary metrics like Spam
Score and link quality patterns, Domain Authority 2.0’s
machine-learning based model can now better keep pace with Google’s
algorithm updates, providing search marketers the ability to more
accurately judge the value of a site and its content.
“Domain Authority 2.0 is built to scale and enables increased reactivity
to changes in search engine algorithm updates,” said Russ Jones,
Principal Search Scientist at Moz. “Much like Google’s recent efforts,
Domain Authority 2.0 seeks to root out manipulation and give webmasters
a clear picture of their site’s strengths.”
Agencies and in-house search marketing teams who use Domain Authority
scoring to report progress month-over-month to stakeholders may see a
significant change in their Domain Authority score. Moz has developed “Guide
to Domain Authority 2.0” and a webinar
to help marketers and SEO professionals prepare for the change.
To learn more about Moz, visit www.moz.com.
About Moz
Moz is the most trusted authority in online search with powerful SEO and
Local Search platforms to help marketers improve the position of their
brands, business locations and competitive rank in search results. Moz’s
platforms are powered by world class-quality data, both robust and fresh
enough to serve as the foundation upon which crucial business decisions
are made. For both large enterprises looking to gain an edge in the
increasingly complex and ever-changing world of search or an agency
seeking an SEO platform to accelerate client growth, Moz has a solution.
Check it out at www.moz.com.
