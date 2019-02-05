Moz to Launch Updated Domain Authority Score Model

Leader in SEO will improve accuracy and efficacy of its industry-standard search rank measurement score

Moz, Inc., the leader in search engine optimization technology, today announces the upcoming release of Domain Authority 2.0, an updated and improved version of its proprietary Domain Authority score. The update will provide greater accuracy in predicting a site’s ability to rank in search results. Domain Authority 2.0 is scheduled to go into effect on March 5, 2019.

Moz’s Domain Authority (DA) score is one of the leading predictive indicators used to assess a website’s ability to rank higher in search results relative to its competition. Domain Authority can be used by SEO professionals to gauge the strength of websites relative to competitors, thereby guiding decisions on keywords, topics, technical site issues and link building.

“While the previous Domain Authority model has served the industry well for more than eight years, we aim to provide the most accurate data and quality metrics to our customers and the broader search marketing industry,” said Sarah Bird, CEO of Moz. “Transparency is one of our core values; therefore, we have developed a robust collection of resources for our customers and community members to help outline the changes we are making and how to navigate conversations with key stakeholders.”

The new Domain Authority score offers a best-in-class and highly accurate representation of a site’s ranking ability. Through the addition of proprietary metrics like Spam Score and link quality patterns, Domain Authority 2.0’s machine-learning based model can now better keep pace with Google’s algorithm updates, providing search marketers the ability to more accurately judge the value of a site and its content.

“Domain Authority 2.0 is built to scale and enables increased reactivity to changes in search engine algorithm updates,” said Russ Jones, Principal Search Scientist at Moz. “Much like Google’s recent efforts, Domain Authority 2.0 seeks to root out manipulation and give webmasters a clear picture of their site’s strengths.”

Agencies and in-house search marketing teams who use Domain Authority scoring to report progress month-over-month to stakeholders may see a significant change in their Domain Authority score. Moz has developed “Guide to Domain Authority 2.0” and a webinar to help marketers and SEO professionals prepare for the change.

To learn more about Moz, visit www.moz.com.

About Moz

Moz is the most trusted authority in online search with powerful SEO and Local Search platforms to help marketers improve the position of their brands, business locations and competitive rank in search results. Moz’s platforms are powered by world class-quality data, both robust and fresh enough to serve as the foundation upon which crucial business decisions are made. For both large enterprises looking to gain an edge in the increasingly complex and ever-changing world of search or an agency seeking an SEO platform to accelerate client growth, Moz has a solution. Check it out at www.moz.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005216/en/