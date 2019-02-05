Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Moz to Launch Updated Domain Authority Score Model

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 09:02am EST

Leader in SEO will improve accuracy and efficacy of its industry-standard search rank measurement score

Moz, Inc., the leader in search engine optimization technology, today announces the upcoming release of Domain Authority 2.0, an updated and improved version of its proprietary Domain Authority score. The update will provide greater accuracy in predicting a site’s ability to rank in search results. Domain Authority 2.0 is scheduled to go into effect on March 5, 2019.

Moz’s Domain Authority (DA) score is one of the leading predictive indicators used to assess a website’s ability to rank higher in search results relative to its competition. Domain Authority can be used by SEO professionals to gauge the strength of websites relative to competitors, thereby guiding decisions on keywords, topics, technical site issues and link building.

“While the previous Domain Authority model has served the industry well for more than eight years, we aim to provide the most accurate data and quality metrics to our customers and the broader search marketing industry,” said Sarah Bird, CEO of Moz. “Transparency is one of our core values; therefore, we have developed a robust collection of resources for our customers and community members to help outline the changes we are making and how to navigate conversations with key stakeholders.”

The new Domain Authority score offers a best-in-class and highly accurate representation of a site’s ranking ability. Through the addition of proprietary metrics like Spam Score and link quality patterns, Domain Authority 2.0’s machine-learning based model can now better keep pace with Google’s algorithm updates, providing search marketers the ability to more accurately judge the value of a site and its content.

“Domain Authority 2.0 is built to scale and enables increased reactivity to changes in search engine algorithm updates,” said Russ Jones, Principal Search Scientist at Moz. “Much like Google’s recent efforts, Domain Authority 2.0 seeks to root out manipulation and give webmasters a clear picture of their site’s strengths.”

Agencies and in-house search marketing teams who use Domain Authority scoring to report progress month-over-month to stakeholders may see a significant change in their Domain Authority score. Moz has developed “Guide to Domain Authority 2.0” and a webinar to help marketers and SEO professionals prepare for the change.

To learn more about Moz, visit www.moz.com.

About Moz

Moz is the most trusted authority in online search with powerful SEO and Local Search platforms to help marketers improve the position of their brands, business locations and competitive rank in search results. Moz’s platforms are powered by world class-quality data, both robust and fresh enough to serve as the foundation upon which crucial business decisions are made. For both large enterprises looking to gain an edge in the increasingly complex and ever-changing world of search or an agency seeking an SEO platform to accelerate client growth, Moz has a solution. Check it out at www.moz.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:16aS&W SEED COMPANY : Sets Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call and Earnings Release for Tuesday, February 12, 2019
PR
09:16aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Paul Camp, CEO of Treasury Services, joins BNY Mellon's Executive Committee
PR
09:16aRobotics, automation headline Fluid Power Technology Conference 2019
BU
09:16aCinedigm Closes Acquisition of Global VOD Service Viewster And Its Subsidiary Platform Viewster Anime
GL
09:16aAppaloosa Sends Letter to Allergan Board of Directors Urging Separation of Chairman and CEO Roles
BU
09:16aSCANSOURCE : Announces Retirement of Board Chairman, Steve Fischer
BU
09:15aMANCHESTER UNITED : Injury delays Marouane Fellaini debut for China's Shandong
AQ
09:15aMANCHESTER UNITED : Ander Herrera wants Manchester United to maintain Fulham focus ahead of PSG clash
AQ
09:15aDOWDUPONT : Dow Receives Three 2019 BIG Innovation Awards from the Business Intelligence Group
BU
09:15aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Leaked Samsung Galaxy Sport show non-rotating thinner bezels
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora's plan to regain lustre lifts shares
2AMS : AMS : reports record revenues for full year 2018, up 34% year-on-year; fourth quarter revenues of USD 49..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : higher spending worries investors, shares dip
4ENQUEST PLC : ENQUEST : Operations update
5PANASONIC CORPORATION : Panasonic shares plunge after profit warning, Tesla's Maxwell deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.