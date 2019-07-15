MozCon 2019: Moz Announces Local Market Analytics Giving Users Understanding Into True Local Competitors and Market Performance

Search Engine Optimization leader delivers unprecedented insights to local SEO space

Moz, Inc., the leader in search engine optimization technology, today at MozCon announces the launch of Local Market Analytics, to show SEOs and marketers performance within and across local markets through automated hyper-local Search Engine Results Pages (SERP) tracking and analytics, powerful data visualizations, and deep competitive insights for both location-based and online-only businesses.

Google’s focus has recently shifted even more toward localization, meaning local search is not just for physical business locations. This fact, coupled with the February algorithm updates giving Local SERP features new abilities, indicate a continued emphasis on local search.

“SEO practitioners need reliable data and better tools for understanding SEO performance versus competitors in local markets,” said Rob Bucci, VP R&D, at Moz. “Localized rankings are time-consuming to collect and parse into insights on a regular cadence, especially for large enterprises who operate in multiple markets. It’s even more laborious to track competitors in the same markets. Our Local Market Analytics product delivers the most precise view available of local search performance, giving SEOs what they need to drive more strategic local marketing decisions, leading to better outcomes in traffic, ROI, and ultimately sales.”

Moz’s Local Market Analytics delivers crucial decision-making insights based on cutting edge technology and world class-quality data, allowing SEOs to carry out their local marketing efforts with unprecedented confidence and ease. With multi-sampling of local SERPs per keyword and hyper-local search volume (down to the neighborhood level), search marketers get a true representation of what customers see when searching. Additionally the solution:

Highlights search volume for local markets for easy evaluation of strategic market expansion opportunities and prioritization of traffic-driving keywords

Surfaces the most prominent competing sites in local markets (with a map view), so SEOs as well as CMOs can see who they are competing against for SERP space

Provides efficiency with an algorithm that automatically samples SERPs from up to five zip codes for every keyword in each local market selected

Makes reliable reporting a breeze with data backed by real local SERPs that Google actually serves

Local Market Analytics is announced at MozCon, the company’s annual industry conference. From July 15–17, the leader in SEO technology brings together the world’s best digital marketers to present three days of in-depth education. From web devs to chief marketing officers, from agency to in-house, those attending learn about innovations within the search industry, explore Google’s recent updates and SEO best practices, speculate on the future of SEO and how various mediums and methodologies (such as machine learning, AI, and voice search) will impact search results and more.

This announcement comes on the heels of the New Moz Local release and Moz’s partner ecosystem expansion.

It is limited release only with access by invitation. To sign up, please visit moz.com/local-market-analytics-announcement.

About Moz

Moz is the most trusted authority​ in online search with ​a powerful SEO and Local Search platform to help marketers improve the position of their brands, business locations and competitive rank in search results. Moz is powered by world class-quality data, both robust and fresh enough to serve as the foundation upon which crucial business decisions are made. For both large enterprises looking to gain an edge in the increasingly complex and ever-changing world of search or an agency seeking an SEO platform to accelerate client growth, Moz has a solution. Check it out at www.moz.com.

