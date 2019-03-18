Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mozambique: African Development Bank, Portugal and Mozambique sign MOU for “Lusophone compact” to accelerate private sector development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 01:47pm EDT

The African Development Bank and the governments of Mozambique and Portugal have signed a Mozambique-specific Memorandum of Understanding for the implementation of the Lusophone Compact.

The Lusophone Compact is a financing platform, involving the Bank, Portugal, Angola, Cabo Verde, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea Mozambique and Sao Tome and Principe, which provides risk mitigation, investment products and technical assistance to accelerate private sector development in Lusophone African countries.

The signing which took place in Maputo, was witnessed by over 200 Mozambican and international entrepreneurs. The parties were represented by Adriano Maleiane, Minister of Finance and Economy of Mozambique and Governor of the Bank Teresa Ribeiro, Secretary of State for foreign Affairs of Portugal, and Mateus Magala, Bank Vice President for Human Resources and Corporate Affairs.

According to Ribeiro, 'the Portuguese Government allocated Euro 400m in guarantees and other risk sharing mechanisms in the 2019 National Budget to support the implementation of the Compact.'

Magala stressed that 'the Compact marks a new emphasis on the needs of the private sector of African Lusophone countries, aiming to build a larger market and accelerate the circulation of ideas and technology as well as capital.'

Projects eligible under the Compact must align with the Bank's High 5s, the relevant Country Strategy Papers and national development plans, have the involvement of the host country and at least two other Compact signatories, and be in sectors which cover renewable energies, agribusiness and agricultural value chains, water and sanitation, infrastructures, tourism and ICT.

Finance Minister Maleiane said: 'I am proud that Mozambique is the first African Lusophone country to sign the implementation protocols of the Compact, allowing us to move forward with implementation. The government is committed to help build an inclusive and sustainable private sector in Mozambique to create decent jobs and prosperity'.

Disclaimer

African Development Bank Group published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 17:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Edge Higher Ahead Of Fed Meeting; Boeing Drags On Dow
DJ
02:06pWarner Bros CEO Kevin Tsujihara steps down
RE
02:00pMERCURY MARINE : wins prestigious iF Design Award for V-6 outboard engine platform
PU
01:59pTrump Administration Officials Clash Over Relief for Venezuelan Immigrants
DJ
01:53pEXCLUSIVE : Saudi Arabia curbs family influence in Binladin group shake-up
RE
01:47pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Governments Expand Support to Corn Farmers with Crops Impacted by Plant Disease
PU
01:47pKBRA KROLL BOND RATING AGENCY : Assigns AA- Rating with a Negative Outlook to the State of Connecticut GO Bonds and the Taxable GO Bonds (2019 Series A)
PU
01:47pMOZAMBIQUE : African Development Bank, Portugal and Mozambique sign MOU for “Lusophone compact” to accelerate private sector development
PU
01:47pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Partners Move Forward on Child and Family Wellbeing in Yukon
PU
01:35pTech giants will have to be regulated in future - EU's Timmermans
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
2FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : U.S. firm FIS buys Worldpay fo..
3ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What's wrong with Boeing 737-800 MAX aircraft?
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank merger talks with Commerzbank raise job fears, lift shares

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.