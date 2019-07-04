Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mozambique committed to international law after 'tuna bond' ruling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 04:16am EDT
Mozambique's President Nyusi arrives for the inauguration of Ramaphosa as South African president, at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria

LISBON (Reuters) - Mozambique's president said on Wednesday he was committed to respecting international law on debt, after the country's top court ruled that a government-guaranteed $850 million Eurobond issued by the state-run tuna-fishing company Ematum in 2013 was illegal.

    "In Mozambique we respect the law," Mozambican president Filipe Nyusi told reporters in Portugal's capital Lisbon. "In this case we also have to respect international laws because a country is placed in the world and it's not an island."

Nyusi said the government is trying to find the best solution after the court ruling and "will deal with this problem", without specifying what that could entail.

In 2016, Mozambican officials agreed to swap the bond's outstanding $697 million for a sovereign Eurobond, issued under English law. A lot of borrowing by emerging market governments and firms is subject to English or American law, allowing investors to enforce claims in either of those jurisdictions.

    Last month, Mozambique's top court declared "the nullity of the acts inherent to the loan contracted by Ematum SA, and the respective sovereign guarantee granted by the government in 2013, with all legal consequences".

The $850 million Eurobond was labelled the "tuna bond" as it was supposed to finance a tuna fishing fleet and had been presented to investors as funding for "fishing infrastructure" although much of the cash was later designated for maritime security and reallocated to the defence budget.

    The court at the time also ruled that "no expenditure can be assumed, ordered or carried out without being duly registered in the budget of the approved state... which was not the case."

    Civil society advocates and creditors have been at odds if the ruling by Mozambique's top court would have any impact on the government's current efforts to restructure its debts.

    "We will never abandon the problem because to give up is to escape responsibility," the president added. "Our country cannot be a failed state." 

(Reporting by Catarina Demony in Lisbon and Karin Strohecker in London; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

By Catarina Demony

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:50aOil prices fall on signs of slowing U.S. demand, economic concerns
RE
04:48aEUROPEAN COURT OF AUDITORS : Upcoming report on Bank Stress Tests
PU
04:48aEPEX SPOT : assesses course of events and lessons learned from the Day-Ahead incident
PU
04:47aGerman manufacturers expect increased use of short-hours facility
RE
04:44aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Sheep conference launch
PU
04:44aChina's June new loans over 990 billion yuan, dip from May
RE
04:42aUK tells markets to avoid risks from using Libor
RE
04:39aLOGANAIR : Carlisle Lake District Airport launches with best of Cumbria on show
PU
04:39aExpect Tough Tech Stance from EU Leaders
DJ
04:19aTrump officials say U.S.-China trade talks to resume next week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
2OUTOTEC OYJ : Combination of Outotec and Metso Minerals - Metso Flow Control to Become an Independent Company
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : in hot water over splashy Australian phone ads
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : shake-up could cost up to £5bn
5Oil prices fall on signs of slowing U.S. demand, economic concerns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About