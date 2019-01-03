Mphasis Stelligent Achieves 100% AWS Certification Company-Wide

RESTON, Va., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mphasis Stelligent , a technology services company specializing in DevOps automation on Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announced that all 60 plus employees in the company have achieved certification on the AWS cloud platform. The achievement reinforces the company’s commitment to the AWS platform and further demonstrates its ability to help leading enterprises take full advantage of the platform to accelerate their software delivery and development automation efforts. Stelligent has over 100 AWS certifications with 50% of its engineers holding AWS professional certifications.



“This is a tremendous achievement for us as a company,” said Bill Santos, CEO of Mphasis Stelligent. “It’s a goal we set as a team and today we are the only organization our size to achieve 100% certification on AWS -- from our engineers, sales, operations to marketing team. We believe it demonstrates a differentiating level of commitment and expertise to both our customers and our colleagues at AWS.”

Paul Duvall, Stelligent founder and CTO added, “Stelligent was founded in 2007 and we have been implementing solutions on AWS since 2009 for our customers. In 2013, we made a deliberate decision to focus exclusively on AWS and we have continued to invest to expand our expertise and skills with the platform to provide the best possible solutions for our customers.”

AWS certification validates a significant level of Amazon Web Services cloud expertise as evidenced by successful completion of one or more exams that AWS offers to demonstrate specific technical knowledge and skills. AWS provides different certification levels for cloud engineers, administrators and architects. Certification lasts for two years, and individuals can recertify their specific level when it expires.

Stelligent has a long-standing commitment to AWS and is an AWS Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner, recognizing the top APN Consulting Partners globally that have distinguished themselves by investing significantly in their AWS practice. Stelligent has attained AWS Financial Services Competency and was one of the first service providers to attain AWS DevOps Competency status back in 2015. It was also one of the first APN Consulting Partners to participate in the AWS Service Delivery Program. Two Stelligent executives have also been honored as AWS Heroes, recognizing a very select group for their significant knowledge-sharing contributions to the AWS community.

About Mphasis Stelligent

Stelligent is part of Mphasis , a global information technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services. As part of the Mphasis Digital Business Unit, Stelligent provides DevOps automation professional services on AWS, enabling engineering teams to focus on creating software users love. The company works closely with its customers to develop fundamentally secure infrastructure automation code, deployment pipelines, and feedback mechanisms for faster, more consistent software and infrastructure deployments. For more information, visit: www.Stelligent.com .

