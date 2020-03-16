Mphasis : announces appointment of Manish Dugar as the Chief Financial Officer effective 15 May 2020

BENGALURU, India, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis Limited (BSE - 526299; NSE - MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced the appointment of Manish Dugar as the Chief Financial Officer effective 15 May 2020. V Suryanarayanan, will continue as the Chief Financial Officer until 14 May 2020, and will be available for transition support, until he retires in October 2020.

Acknowledging Mr. Suryanarayanan's contributions, Nitin Rakesh, CEO, Mphasis said, "I would like to thank Surya for his relentless support and leadership in setting new benchmarks in finance, strategy and governance. As we drive our business forward, I am highly confident that Manish's deep industry expertise and extensive global experience will take Mphasis to new heights. We welcome Manish to the Mphasis Leadership Team and look forward to his contribution in creating value"

"I feel privileged with the opportunity to serve Mphasis, and all our stakeholders - clients, shareholders, and employees," said Suryanarayanan V. "I am looking forward to working closely with Manish for the next few months, and in ensuring a seamless transition."

"I am excited and grateful to the Mphasis Board and humbled by the trust and confidence placed in me to take on this key role at a growing organization. I look forward to working closely with the team in our journey to sustain and enhance stakeholder value," said Manish Dugar.

Manish brings strong financial leadership experience of over 25 years across multiple industries including Information Technology, BPO, FMCG, diversified conglomerates and with new age digital and health-tech sectors. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA), India, Cost & Works Accountant (CWA), India, Company Secretary (CS), India and holds a Diploma in Business Finance from ICFAI. He holds a Master of Business Administration, Finance degree from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta Having served as CFO of Wipro Technologies, the CEO of Wipro's BPO business among others, he has taken up diverse, large and challenging assignments in IT Services industry. He has also led several M&A initiatives and has actively been engaged in fund-raising with FIIs, Banks, and other institutional investors. Manish has also held several leadership roles at Practo Technologies, inMobi, RPG Enterprises and Agnus Capital LLP.

