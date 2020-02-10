Log in
Mr. Greens Announces Acquisition of Cawoods Produce

02/10/2020 | 02:01pm EST

Florida Veg Investments, LLC (“Mr. Greens” or the “Company”), a preeminent distributor of produce, dairy, and dry goods in Florida, today announced the acquisition of Cawoods Produce Inc. (“Cawoods”), a distributor of produce, dairy, and specialty goods serving the Austin and San Antonio markets.

Nick Politis, Chief Executive Officer of Mr. Greens, said, “Sam, Brenda and the rest of the Cawoods team have done an excellent job building a leading produce distributor in Austin and San Antonio. Their focus on putting quality and service first aligns perfectly with how we’ve grown Mr. Greens. We are thrilled to partner with the Cawoods team to expand the footprint and presence of Mr. Greens throughout the state of Texas.”

Sam Cawood, CEO and Owner of Cawoods, said, “We are excited to work closely with Nick and the rest of the Mr. Greens team to accelerate our growth in Texas, while also continuing to provide top tier service and product quality to our customers. We’ve followed the Mr. Greens story and are thrilled to leverage the experiences they bring to the table to further enhance our offerings.”

The transaction represents Mr. Greens’ first acquisition outside the state of Florida and highlights the Company’s rapid growth strategy to expand across the country. The Cawoods management team rolled a portion of their proceeds into Mr. Greens as part of the deal and will continue running the business. Chris Heckert with Generational Capital Markets represented Cawoods in the transaction.

About Cawoods Produce

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cawoods is a distributor of produce, dairy, and specialty goods serving a large variety of clients in the Austin, San Antonio and surrounding communities. For more information, please visit www.cawoodsproduce.com.

About Mr. Greens

Mr. Greens is a distributor of produce serving over 1,500 customers including restaurants, hotels, country clubs, caterers, grocery stores, and cruise ships as well as other various export and retail clients. Since 2011, Mr. Greens has grown from six employees in a 3,000 square foot facility to over 270 employees across three facilities representing 125,000 square feet. As people are becoming increasingly interested in the origin of their food and how it is grown, Mr. Greens has become the go-to source for high-quality fresh produce, dairy, and other goods. With deliveries 365 days a year, 7 days a week, and multiple runs per day, Mr. Greens has set the gold standard for service. Since partnering with Shoreline Equity Partners in 2019, Mr. Greens has continued to grow rapidly and is actively pursuing add-on acquisition opportunities across the country. For more information, please visit www.mrgreensproduce.com.


© Business Wire 2020
