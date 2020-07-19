'Mr. No, No, No' - Why Dutch PM Rutte plays role of EU bogeyman

AMSTERDAM, July 19 (Reuters) - As EU negotiations over a
coronavirus recovery fund and a new budget for the bloc ran into
an impasse, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte was singled
out by one leader this weekend as the "man responsible for the
whole mess".
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused him of that,
while Spanish and Italian diplomats have taken to calling him
"Mr. No No No!".
Standing up for not spending money on European projects
requires a naysayer, and Rutte has taken on the role with
calculated determination as leader of a group of smaller
"frugal" nations.
While he may cut a less colourful figure than Margaret
Thatcher a generation ago, Rutte's readiness to don the mantle
of parsimony after Britain's departure from the EU is solidly
grounded in public opinion and politics at home.
The Dutch, who support EU membership by a two-thirds
majority, take pride in both their history as a trading nation
and their traditional Calvinist thrift.
Dutch taxpayers are aware that they are proportionately
among the largest contributors to the EU budget, and the idea of
giving or lending more is unpopular.
The "Mr. No" moniker derives from an April video clip,
frequently retweeted, that shows a Dutch waste collector
shouting at Rutte not to give money to "those Italians and
French".
"Oh, no, no, no." Rutte replied. "I will remember this."
Critics say the Dutch reluctance to spend now is misplaced,
given the country's large trade surplus with the rest of the EU.
Unicredit economist Erik Nielsen argued in a note on Sunday that
the Dutch 2018 net budget contribution of 2.4 billion euros
"tells only a small part of the real financial story".
"According to the Tax Justice Network, that same year, the
Netherlands’ tax haven structures helped them grab 6.7 billion
euros in tax receipts from Germany, France, Italy and Spain," he
wrote.
But conversations in the Netherlands more often focus on
whether Dutch prosperity is the result of a tougher work ethic,
and whether it is fair to share funds with countries that have a
lower retirement age.
Domestic politics also play a role. With national elections
looming in March, Rutte's conservative VVD Party must jockey
with far-right parties for exactly those voters most likely to
be euro-sceptic.
In addition, his current centre-right coalition lacks a
majority in parliament. Any compromise struck in Brussels now
that goes too far in the eyes of the Dutch might not be ratified
later in The Hague.
This rejection happened in 2005 and again, to a deal Rutte
had agreed to, in 2016.
