Mr Price : Dealings in securities by Mr Price Share Trusts

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY MR PRICE SHARE TRUSTS

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following on market purchases of ordinary shares by the share trusts of the Company. The nature of interest in each case is indirect non-beneficial and clearance was obtained.

Share Trust: Mr Price Executive Director Share Trust Date of transaction: 27 August 2019 Number of shares purchased: 165,827 Volume weighted average purchase price per share: R157.3919 Highest purchase price: R160.00 Lowest purchase price: R155.60 Total value of transaction: R26,099,826.60 Share Trust: Mr Price Executive Share Trust Date of transaction: 27 August 2019 Number of shares purchased: 196,737 Volume weighted average purchase price per share: R157.3919 Highest purchase price: R160.00 Lowest purchase price: R155.60 Total value of transaction: R30,964,810.23

Durban

29 August 2019

