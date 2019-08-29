Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mr Price : Dealings in securities by Mr Price Share Trusts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 10:31am EDT

Mr Price Group Limited

(Registration number 1933/004418/06) Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa ISIN: ZAE000200457

JSE and A2X share code: MRP ("Mr Price" or "the Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY MR PRICE SHARE TRUSTS

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following on market purchases of ordinary shares by the share trusts of the Company. The nature of interest in each case is indirect non-beneficial and clearance was obtained.

Share Trust:

Mr Price Executive Director Share Trust

Date of transaction:

27 August 2019

Number of shares purchased:

165,827

Volume weighted average purchase

price per share:

R157.3919

Highest purchase price:

R160.00

Lowest purchase price:

R155.60

Total value of transaction:

R26,099,826.60

Share Trust:

Mr Price Executive Share Trust

Date of transaction:

27 August 2019

Number of shares purchased:

196,737

Volume weighted average purchase

price per share:

R157.3919

Highest purchase price:

R160.00

Lowest purchase price:

R155.60

Total value of transaction:

R30,964,810.23

Durban

29 August 2019

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Mr Price Group Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 14:30:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:41aDAKTRONICS : and Samford University Partner to Bring Audiovisual System to Seibert Stadium
PU
10:41aFORD MOTOR : Entrepreneurs Going Mobile Instead of Brick and Mortar, Driving Boom in America's Van Business
PU
10:41aPFG : PIONEER FOOD GROUP LIMITED - Distribution Of Combined Circular And Notice Of General Meeting
PU
10:41aXINHUA WINSHARE PUBLSHNG&MED : Announcement on the principal operating statistics for the first six months ended 2019
PU
10:41aSANTACRUZ SILVER MINING : Updates Panuco Deposit, Veta Grande Project Resource Estimate to 19.5 Million AgEq Ounces Inferred
PU
10:41aSAMCO GOLD : releases its Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019
AQ
10:41a Sobha Realty Announces Impressive Sales Value of AED1 Billion
BU
10:37aTD Bank profit rises on U.S. retail, wholesale banking growth
RE
10:36aMA'ADEN SAUDI ARABIAN MINING SJSC : completes acquisition of Meridian Group
PU
10:36aDONGFENG MOTOR : Announcement - continuing connected transaction
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
3Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5RENAULT : RENAULT : FRENCH BRED

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group