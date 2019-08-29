Mr Price : Dealings in securities by Mr Price Share Trusts

Mr Price Group Limited
(Registration number 1933/004418/06) Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa ISIN: ZAE000200457
JSE and A2X share code: MRP ("Mr Price" or "the Company")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY MR PRICE SHARE TRUSTS
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following on market purchases of ordinary shares by the share trusts of the Company. The nature of interest in each case is indirect non-beneficial and clearance was obtained.
|
Share Trust:
|
Mr Price Executive Director Share Trust
|
Date of transaction:
|
27 August 2019
|
Number of shares purchased:
|
165,827
|
Volume weighted average purchase
|
|
price per share:
|
R157.3919
|
Highest purchase price:
|
R160.00
|
Lowest purchase price:
|
R155.60
|
Total value of transaction:
|
R26,099,826.60
|
Share Trust:
|
Mr Price Executive Share Trust
|
Date of transaction:
|
27 August 2019
|
Number of shares purchased:
|
196,737
|
Volume weighted average purchase
|
|
price per share:
|
R157.3919
|
Highest purchase price:
|
R160.00
|
Lowest purchase price:
|
R155.60
|
Total value of transaction:
|
R30,964,810.23
Durban
29 August 2019
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Disclaimer
Mr Price Group Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 14:30:07 UTC