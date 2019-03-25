Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mr Price : Dealings in securities by share trusts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

Mr Price Group Limited

(Registration number 1933/004418/06) Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa ISIN: ZAE000200457

JSE share code: MRP

("Mr Price" or "the Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY MR PRICE SHARE TRUSTS

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following on market purchases of ordinary shares by the share trusts of the Company. The nature of interest in each case is indirect non-beneficial and clearance was obtained.

Share Trust:

Mr Price General Staff Share Trust

Date of transaction:

20 March 2019

Number of shares purchased:

1 286

Volume weighted average purchase

price per share:

R193.054

Highest purchase price:

R193.14

Lowest purchase price:

R193.00

Total value of transaction

R248 267.44

Nature of interest:

In-direct, non-beneficial

Share Trust:

Mr Price Senior Management Share Trust

Date of transaction:

20 March 2019

Number of shares purchased:

9 673

Volume weighted average purchase

price per share:

R193.054

Highest purchase price:

R193.14

Lowest purchase price:

R193.00

Total value of transaction:

R1 867 411.34

Nature of interest:

In-direct, non-beneficial

Share Trust:

Mr Price Executive Share Trust

Date of transaction:

20 March 2019

Number of shares purchased:

16 116

Volume weighted average purchase

price per share:

R193.054

Highest purchase price:

R193.14

Lowest purchase price:

R193.00

Total value of transaction:

R3 111 258.26

Nature of interest:

In-direct, non-beneficial

Durban

25 March 2019

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Mr Price Group Limited published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 16:59:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:21pLINCOLN NATIONAL : First of its Kind Mobile Platform Allows Life Insurance Applicants Easier and Faster Access to Medical Results
BU
01:20pLONMIN : Result of AGM
PU
01:20pGARMIN : ® certifies G3X Touch for single-engine piston aircraft
PU
01:20pGARMIN : ® introduces the GTX 335D and GTX 345D ADS-B diversity transponders
PU
01:20pGARMIN : ® introduces the GPS 175 and GNX 375 – compelling navigators offering WAAS/LPV approaches and optional integrated ADS-B In/Out
PU
01:20pERAMET : Purchase of own shares
PU
01:20pVALLOUREC : Supervisory Board
PU
01:20pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
01:20pTECHNOPOLIS OYJ : Wake up with Junkey Moneywise
AQ
01:19pPAIN THERAPEUTICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comedies
2EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : Biogen announces $5 billion buyback days after shelving Alzheimer's trials
3HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : LVMH briefly sinks almost 9 percent; traders suspect 'fat finger'
4Uber looks to pick up Careem in $3 billion deal - sources
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : , Commerzbank Hit Snag

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.