Mr Price : Dealings in securities by share trusts

Mr Price Group Limited

(Registration number 1933/004418/06) Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa ISIN: ZAE000200457

JSE share code: MRP

("Mr Price" or "the Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY MR PRICE SHARE TRUSTS

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following on market purchases of ordinary shares by the share trusts of the Company. The nature of interest in each case is indirect non-beneficial and clearance was obtained.