Mr Price : Dealings in securities by share trusts

Mr Price Group Limited
(Registration number 1933/004418/06) Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa ISIN: ZAE000200457
JSE share code: MRP
("Mr Price" or "the Company")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY MR PRICE SHARE TRUSTS
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following on market purchases of ordinary shares by the share trusts of the Company. The nature of interest in each case is indirect non-beneficial and clearance was obtained.
|
Share Trust:
|
Mr Price General Staff Share Trust
|
Date of transaction:
|
20 March 2019
|
Number of shares purchased:
|
1 286
|
Volume weighted average purchase
|
price per share:
|
R193.054
|
Highest purchase price:
|
R193.14
|
Lowest purchase price:
|
R193.00
|
Total value of transaction
|
R248 267.44
|
Nature of interest:
|
In-direct, non-beneficial
|
Share Trust:
|
Mr Price Senior Management Share Trust
|
Date of transaction:
|
20 March 2019
|
Number of shares purchased:
|
9 673
|
Volume weighted average purchase
|
price per share:
|
R193.054
|
Highest purchase price:
|
R193.14
|
Lowest purchase price:
|
R193.00
|
Total value of transaction:
|
R1 867 411.34
|
Nature of interest:
|
In-direct, non-beneficial
|
Share Trust:
|
Mr Price Executive Share Trust
|
Date of transaction:
|
20 March 2019
|
Number of shares purchased:
|
16 116
|
Volume weighted average purchase
|
price per share:
|
R193.054
|
Highest purchase price:
|
R193.14
|
Lowest purchase price:
|
R193.00
|
Total value of transaction:
|
R3 111 258.26
|
Nature of interest:
|
In-direct, non-beneficial
|
Durban
|
25 March 2019
|
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Disclaimer
Mr Price Group Limited published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 16:59:14 UTC