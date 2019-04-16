Mr Price : Notice in terms of section 45(5) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008

Mr Price Group Limited

(Registration number 1933/004418/06) Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa ISIN: ZAE000200457

JSE share code: MRP

("Mr Price" or "the Company")

NOTICE IN TERMS OF SECTION 45(5) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 71 OF 2008

Shareholders are hereby given notice, in terms of section 45(5) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008 ("the Act"), that the Board of Directors ("Board") has authorised the Company to provide, from time to time until the end of the 2020 financial period being 28 March 2020, financial assistance to a maximum of R50.5 million to its related or inter-related companies.

In providing this notice, the Board confirms that due consideration was given to the solvency and liquidity requirements of section 4 of the Act and that shareholder approval by way of special resolution in terms of section 45(3) of the Act was obtained at the August 2018 annual general meeting.

Durban

16 April 2019

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)