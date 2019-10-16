Mr. Tempo : Opens New King & Queen Cantina Location in Valle De Guadalupe, Mexico

Restaurant brings unique approach to Latino fusion cuisine to “Napa Valley of Mexico”

Mr. Tempo, a brand of Latino fusion restaurants, has opened a King & Queen Cantina location in Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico. Valle de Guadalupe has become one of Mexico’s most unique vacation destinations where visitors enjoy peaceful getaways and casually distinct hotels and restaurants. The new King & Queen Cantina features Mr. Tempo’s signature style to the foods, flavors, culture and lifestyle of Latin America. Mr. Tempo restaurants are known for having unique and gourmet cuisine as well as being hugely popular nightspots.

The new 8,500-square-foot King & Queen Cantina is located in the Rondo del Valle Winery, Carretera El Tigre Km 3.4, 22320 San Antonio de las Minas Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico.

Similar to the King & Queen Cantina location in San Diego, the restaurant will be two levels; the first floor has a large dining area and bar with the second floor featuring an additional dining and rooftop area. The second level will open in approximately two months. As with other Mr. Tempo restaurants, the new King & Queen Cantina is decorated with original art and décor from artists throughout Latin America including murals, paintings, photography and sculptures.

“Valle de Guadalupe has become one of the most exclusive destinations in Mexico and home to the finest restaurants, hotels and retail stores,” said Jorge Cueva, founder and owner of Mr. Tempo. “King & Queen Cantina will bring a unique gourmet dining experience to the city and offer patrons innovative and original Latino fusion cuisine.”

The menu consists of traditional Latino dishes such as tacos and burritos made with the unique Mr. Tempo approach as well as original dishes combining elements from different countries throughout Latin America. The menu also includes a selection of specially created flatbreads such as ceviche and chorizo. Among the original menu items at King & Queen Cantina are:

Tuna Tostada : Marinated tuna, guacamole, salsa negra, chipotle aioli, red onions, sesame seeds, cucumber, micro cilantro and red radishes served on a tostada.

: Marinated tuna, guacamole, salsa negra, chipotle aioli, red onions, sesame seeds, cucumber, micro cilantro and red radishes served on a tostada. Ensenada Lemon Roll Sushi : Shrimp tempura, spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, all wrapped in seaweed and rice topped with spicy tuna, lemon and eel sauce.

: Shrimp tempura, spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, all wrapped in seaweed and rice topped with spicy tuna, lemon and eel sauce. Mayan Grilled Salmon : Fresh grilled salmon served with saffron rice, roasted vegetables, grilled pineapple, guajillo achiote sauce, avocado puree and lime crema.

: Fresh grilled salmon served with saffron rice, roasted vegetables, grilled pineapple, guajillo achiote sauce, avocado puree and lime crema. Bone Marrow Tacos : Bone marrow topped with crispy New York chicharron, melted cheese, chimichurri sauce, toreadas grilled onions, avocado puree, served with flour tortillas.

King & Queen Cantina also offers a wide selection of exotic, inventive and colorful cocktails created by Mr. Tempo mixologists and available exclusively at Mr. Tempo restaurants. Specialty cocktails include:

Margarita Flight : Five different margaritas to get a taste of each flavor. A bestseller and the most posted Mr. Tempo drink on Instagram.

: Five different margaritas to get a taste of each flavor. A bestseller and the most posted Mr. Tempo drink on Instagram. No Mames Martini : Fresh mango infused with habanero vodka and topped with chamoy to create a frozen smoothie-like treat.

: Fresh mango infused with habanero vodka and topped with chamoy to create a frozen smoothie-like treat. Hickory Smoked Old Fashioned : An old fashioned made and served tableside, with bourbon smoked before your eyes and then the entire drink smoked on hickory wood.

More information and a full menu is available at www.KingAndQueenCantina.com. Images for use by media are available at www.MrTempoPressKit.com.

The Mr. Tempo brand is an innovative, original and contemporary approach to the foods, flavors, culture and lifestyle of Latin America. Mr. Tempo’s Latino fusion restaurants, spirits, wines and beer embody the mood and style of the varied people of the region. The company operates restaurants under the names Tempo Cantina and King & Queen Cantina, with multiple locations in Southern California, Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico and New York (opening mid-2020). The Mr. Tempo brand also includes a line of tequilas, beer and wine. Mr. Tempo was founded in 2014 by Jorge Cueva, a restauranteur, chef and entrepreneur known for his unique style and approach to Latino fusion cuisine. More information is available online at www.MrTempo.com and on social media (Instagram: @mr.tempo, @kingandqueencantina, @tempokitchen, @tequiladamemas; Facebook: /tempocantina, /kingandqueencantina, /tequiladamemas).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005801/en/