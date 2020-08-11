Log in
Mr. Wok Foods, Inc. Recalls Multiple Meat and Poultry Products due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

08/11/2020 | 11:09am EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2020 - Mr. Wok Foods, Inc., a Las Vegas, Nev. establishment, is recalling approximately 200,000 pounds of meat and poultry products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products may contain milk, wheat, soy, peanuts, or oysters, which are known allergens. The products may also contain MSG, sesame products, or sulfites, which are not declared on the product labels.

The frozen meat and poultry items were produced from Aug. 6, 2019 through Aug. 6, 2020. This spreadsheet contains a list of the products subject to recall. [View Labels (PDF only)]

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 20783' or 'P-20783' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed for institutional use in vending machines and restaurants nationwide.

The problem was discovered by FSIS in-plant personnel during routine label reviews, when they found that one or more allergens were not listed on labels for various products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Jae Hwang, General Manager, Mr. Wok Foods, Inc., at (626) 964-8230, ext. 122.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 15:08:09 UTC
