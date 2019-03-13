MrBeast Hosts Real-life Battle Royale Tournament

Everyone loves the thrill of playing online video games, but what if you
could replicate the pace and feel of playing one in real life? One of
YouTube’s hottest stars, MrBeast,
had to find out for himself, along with 36 of his closest YouTube
friends.
YouTube celebrity MrBeast poses with the Apex Legends Battle Royale competitors in Los Angeles on March 6 (Photo: Business Wire)
Some of the most prominent YouTube influencers were invited to the live
2019 Apex
Legends Battle Royale event including Preston, Lachlan, Muselk,
Typical Gamer and Caspar Lee. With the combined audience of all the
Battle Royale participants topping 1 billion views per month, never
before has a viral video been attempted at this level.
In Los Angeles on March 6, MrBeast and Night
Media – a Dallas-based talent management and digital marketing
agency – teamed up to produce the 2019 Apex Legends Battle Royale, a
live-action replication of the newly-released title. The event was held
at a 30-acre sports park just south of Los Angeles. Participants
included some of the top global YouTube stars. MrBeast, a legendary
content creator in his own right, came up with the idea. The YouTubers
formed 12 teams of three. There were two games played, with the trio of
Jaiden Animations, AnthonyPadilla, and TheOdd1sOut winning game one and
Typical Gamer, Preston, and UnspeakableGaming winning game two. Each
three-man team won a $100,000 grand prize.
The invite-only competition took place on the fields of the Hollywood
Sports Park, billed as the No. 1 paintball and airsoft park in the
world. The official video of MrBeast’s 2019 Apex Legends Battle Royale
event was released on March 12. In just 12 hours, the video has been
viewed almost 7 million times. The $200,000 YouTuber Airsoft Battle
Royale video is
available here.
Apex Legends is a free-to-play video game where up to 60+ other gaming
competitors are dropped onto a grid and fight one another to the last
man standing. The free-to-play game is currently the hottest on the
market, rivaling Fortnite with over 25 million downloads in the first
week of its release last month.
“As a YouTuber, I’ve talked with so many great creators on the platform
but getting together in person is challenging due to our dispersed
locations,” MrBeast explained. “This is how the Battle Royale idea
started – a brainstorming session on a way to interact in person with
some of the platform’s greats. Additionally, my subscribers receive an
awesome video, thus allowing them to be part of the experience also. I
am extremely grateful to Apex Legends for funding the award money and
sponsoring the video. As our subscribers know, I am passionate about
giving away money. Also, special thanks to Reed Duchscher, my team and
the Night Media team for pulling this off in under three weeks.”
“MrBeast was the Battle Royale creator and organizer, and we were able
to secure partnership with Apex Legends,” stated Duchscher, president of
Night Media. “It’s amazing that in the span of three weeks, this idea
went from concept to final product. It shows just how nimble Apex was in
taking advantage of this opportunity. With the combined audience of the
YouTube talent who competed against one another, this Battle Royale
viral promotion for Apex Legends should be the YouTube video of the
year.”
