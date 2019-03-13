MrBeast Hosts Real-life Battle Royale Tournament

Apex Legends sponsors YouTuber battle

Everyone loves the thrill of playing online video games, but what if you could replicate the pace and feel of playing one in real life? One of YouTube’s hottest stars, MrBeast, had to find out for himself, along with 36 of his closest YouTube friends.

Some of the most prominent YouTube influencers were invited to the live 2019 Apex Legends Battle Royale event including Preston, Lachlan, Muselk, Typical Gamer and Caspar Lee. With the combined audience of all the Battle Royale participants topping 1 billion views per month, never before has a viral video been attempted at this level.

In Los Angeles on March 6, MrBeast and Night Media – a Dallas-based talent management and digital marketing agency – teamed up to produce the 2019 Apex Legends Battle Royale, a live-action replication of the newly-released title. The event was held at a 30-acre sports park just south of Los Angeles. Participants included some of the top global YouTube stars. MrBeast, a legendary content creator in his own right, came up with the idea. The YouTubers formed 12 teams of three. There were two games played, with the trio of Jaiden Animations, AnthonyPadilla, and TheOdd1sOut winning game one and Typical Gamer, Preston, and UnspeakableGaming winning game two. Each three-man team won a $100,000 grand prize.

The invite-only competition took place on the fields of the Hollywood Sports Park, billed as the No. 1 paintball and airsoft park in the world. The official video of MrBeast’s 2019 Apex Legends Battle Royale event was released on March 12. In just 12 hours, the video has been viewed almost 7 million times. The $200,000 YouTuber Airsoft Battle Royale video is available here.

Apex Legends is a free-to-play video game where up to 60+ other gaming competitors are dropped onto a grid and fight one another to the last man standing. The free-to-play game is currently the hottest on the market, rivaling Fortnite with over 25 million downloads in the first week of its release last month.

“As a YouTuber, I’ve talked with so many great creators on the platform but getting together in person is challenging due to our dispersed locations,” MrBeast explained. “This is how the Battle Royale idea started – a brainstorming session on a way to interact in person with some of the platform’s greats. Additionally, my subscribers receive an awesome video, thus allowing them to be part of the experience also. I am extremely grateful to Apex Legends for funding the award money and sponsoring the video. As our subscribers know, I am passionate about giving away money. Also, special thanks to Reed Duchscher, my team and the Night Media team for pulling this off in under three weeks.”

“MrBeast was the Battle Royale creator and organizer, and we were able to secure partnership with Apex Legends,” stated Duchscher, president of Night Media. “It’s amazing that in the span of three weeks, this idea went from concept to final product. It shows just how nimble Apex was in taking advantage of this opportunity. With the combined audience of the YouTube talent who competed against one another, this Battle Royale viral promotion for Apex Legends should be the YouTube video of the year.”

About MrBeast

MrBeast is one of the most popular YouTube celebrities, with almost 16 million subscribers. The 20-year-old breakout star is famous for his videos in which he gives away large amounts of cash to unsuspecting recipients. MrBeast is also the creative genius behind several other viral video stunts including his Everything for $1 Pop-up Store promotion, paying off the mortgage on his mother’s house and Can 20,000 magnets stop a bullet? His brand representation includes the online coupon app Honey and analytics software startup Quid. For more information go to: Twitter-https://twitter.com/MrBeastYT, Instagram-https://www.instagram.com/mrbeast or YouTube-https://www.youtube.com/user/MrBeast6000.

