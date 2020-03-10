Ms.Medicine : Closes Multi-Million Dollar Series A Investment Round

Cincinnati-based Women’s Healthcare Company Poised for Exponential Growth

Ms.Medicine, a national healthcare organization whose mission is to improve the quality of healthcare for women, announced today that it has closed a multi-million dollar Series A investment round from Assure Health, a Cincinnati-based healthcare firm.

Founded in 2018 by internal medicine physician Lisa Larkin, MD, Ms.Medicine offers concierge primary care designed specifically to address the complex health needs of women. Its providers have received advanced training in women’s health and adhere to evidence-based treatment guidelines. The organization’s flagship location, Lisa Larkin, MD, and Associates, is located in Mariemont on Cincinnati’s eastside. In November 2019, it opened a second location, Eileen West, MD and Associates, in the Northern Virginia/Washington DC area. It is slated to open a third location in Holland, Michigan this spring, followed by additional locations in Ohio and Florida by the end of the year.

Ms.Medicine practices offer a full spectrum of care, including evidence-based, long-term care and urgent internal medicine, as well as specialty women’s health care, such as perimenopause and menopause management, contraception, gynecology, breast health, breast cancer risk assessment and breast cancer prevention, cardiovascular risk assessment and prevention, bone health, sexual health and others. Its concierge primary care model allows patients more time with their provider and offers them unlimited appointments and the ability to reach their provider 24/7 via email and personal cell phone.

“Women today are not getting the healthcare they deserve in the traditional primary care setting,” said Dr. Larkin, Founder and CEO of Ms.Medicine. “Women have complex health needs that most providers simply don’t have the time or the training to address. By working with providers who have advanced training in women’s health in a concierge model, patients have the access, time, and expertise they need to get high quality, evidence-based care.”

In addition to its concierge primary care model, Ms.Medicine launched its education arm, Ms.MedEd™, earlier this year. Ms.MedEd furthers the organization’s mission by providing evidence-based health information to women and clinicians through educational events and content.

“We are thrilled to invest in Ms.Medicine as part of our portfolio,” said Yousuf Ahmad, Managing Director of Assure Health. “Ms.Medicine’s concierge model offers patients and providers more time together, allowing for greater focus on prevention and overall wellness—something that is lacking in today’s traditional primary care setting. Its practices offer state-of-the-art tools, risk assessments for many diseases, and help patients reduce their risk through personalized wellness plans. We believe it is one of the most comprehensive care models for women, and Ms.Medicine is poised to lead the women’s primary healthcare market because of its commitment to high quality, evidence-based practices.”

"Investment news such as this, spotlights precisely how important and critical the sacred patient-physician relationship is in our lives, families and communities," says Michael Tetreault, Editor-in-Chief of Concierge Medicine Today, the industry trade publication for the space. "The concierge medicine model is setting new standards for innovation in healthcare delivery, and it is creating a massively loyal and engaged patient and physician community. We are excited for the future of this industry and for Ms.Medicine, and we look forward to watching them advance healthcare for women.”

“At a time when so many companies are entering this space, Ms.Medicine is emerging as a trusted, proven organization committed to ending gender disparity and pseudoscience in women’s healthcare,” said Anu Vora, Director, Assure Health. “We are looking forward to lending our support and expertise to help Ms.Medicine expand its model of concierge practices, enhance its leading-edge technology, and further develop its education platform to improve the quality of care for women,” she added.

ABOUT MS.MEDICINE

Ms.Medicine is a national healthcare organization offering a concierge medicine model developed to address the comprehensive primary health care needs of women. Practices offer a full spectrum of care, including evidence-based, long-term care and urgent internal medicine, as well as specialty women’s health care. In addition, the organization is dedicated to improving training and education for primary care providers in the area of women’s health—an area with often complex needs that tend to not be addressed in typical primary care settings due to lack of time and training. Through its education arm, Ms.MedEd ™, the organization offers educational content and events for both consumers and healthcare clinicians. Founded in 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company is expanding nationally, and currently includes offices in Cincinnati, Ohio, Northern Virginia/Washington, DC area, with offices in Michigan, Ohio and Florida to open in 2020. Learn more at www.msmedicine.com.

ABOUT ASSURE HEALTH

Assure Health is a Cincinnati-based healthcare firm focused on investing in emerging, evidence-based companies changing the face of traditional healthcare. Assure Health, led by Dr. Ahmad, is comprised of a unique group of angels including nationally renowned healthcare leaders, millennial tech entrepreneurs and seasoned corporate executives. Assure Health aims to invest in early stage healthcare innovations ranging across technology, drug, device and the practice of medicine.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005810/en/