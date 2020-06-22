Mspark Announces John Ward as Vice President of National Sales

HELENA, Ala., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading shared mail company, has hired John Ward as Vice President of National Sales.



In his new role, John is responsible for maintaining and growing our partnerships with many of the nation’s top brands, focusing on their unique needs and challenges and how shared direct mail can help expand their market share as an integral part of the marketing mix.

Prior to joining Mspark, John spent much of his career in marketing and advertising sales, both print and digital, delivering integrated solutions across multiple channels. John has also had success in staffing and recruitment sales, becoming the region’s #1 in sales in the U.S. out of 60 regions. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from University of Maryland.

“I am excited to have someone with John’s vast background in sales leadership and business development join our team,” said Mspark Senior Vice President of National Sales Mike Kowalczyk. “John is a growth-oriented leader with a proven track record of transforming teams and leading efforts to drive company growth.”

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

