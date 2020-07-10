Log in
Mspark Hires Dax Groves as Vice President of National Sales

07/10/2020 | 11:53am EDT

HELENA, Ala., July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading shared mail company, has hired Dax Groves as Vice President of National Sales.

Dax joins Mspark’s National Sales Leadership team, focused on bringing success to Mspark’s restaurant clients. In his new role, Dax will address the unique needs and challenges of restaurants, and how integrating direct mail into their marketing mix can achieve positive results to grow their business.

“Dax brings tremendous experience and expertise to Mspark,” said Senior Vice President of National Sales Michael Kowalczyk. “His arrival is a strong example of our commitment to the restaurant vertical and the value Mspark can bring to clients, particularly in this challenging time.”

Dax brings more than 20 years’ experience in sales strategy, business development and leadership and development of sales teams. Prior to joining Mspark, Dax spent the bulk of his career in marketing and advertising sales.  He has been responsible for operating a multi-million-dollar sales division delivering advertising and marketing solutions for a variety of clients.  Dax has a Bachelor’s Degree in History from University of California, Santa Barbara, and a Master’s Degree in Organizational Management from University of Phoenix.

About Mspark
Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

Contact:
Mspark
5901 Highway 52 East,
Helena, AL 35080
Phone: 205.729.6512
Email: contactus@mspark.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4564ec2-ec3d-405d-9395-3582652c9a9a

Primary Logo

Mspark Hires Dax Groves as Vice President of National Sales

Mspark Hires Dax Groves as Vice President of National Sales

© GlobeNewswire 2020
