Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mspark Promotes Anna Marie Chapman to Senior Vice President of Human Resources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 10:10am EDT

HELENA, Ala., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, is proud to announce Anna Marie Chapman has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

Anna Marie joined Mspark in March 2017 as Vice President of Human Resources and has played an integral role in reshaping Mspark’s human resources team and culture. A few of her significant achievements include strategic talent planning, enhancing leadership development training programs, developing a performance-based culture and improving employee benefits and wellness offerings.

“Congratulations to Anna Marie on this well-deserved promotion,” commented Mspark Chief Executive Officer Steve Mitzel. “Over the past 3 years, she has proven herself through her human resources leadership and several significant accomplishments. We are grateful to have her passion, leadership and knowledge for what she does at Mspark.”

About Mspark
Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise - to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27.5 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

Contact:
Mspark
5901 Highway 52 East,
Helena, AL 35080
Phone: 205.729.6512
Email: contactus@mspark.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88857d3f-5797-486e-b097-8e3ae9586a64

Primary Logo

Mspark Promotes Anna Marie Chapman to Senior Vice President of Human Resources

Mspark Promotes Anna Marie Chapman to Senior Vice President of Human Resources

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:36aREALNETWORKS : Names Judd Lee as Chief Financial Officer
PR
10:33aGL EVENTS : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 13 au 17 janvier 2020
PU
10:32aBlueCross Foundation Giving $3.25 Million to Tennessee Food Relief Efforts
BU
10:31aPRICER PUBL : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
10:31aNCC PUBL : to construct healthcare buildings in Sörmland for SEK 2.4 billion
AQ
10:31aTHE CONFERENCE BOARD : Leading Economic Index® (LEI) for Australia Increased
PR
10:31aHalloran Farkas + Kittila LLP Launches New York Office 
BU
10:31aNORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD (NYSE : NAT) – Senior Executive purchases NAT shares
GL
10:30aSCHAEFFLER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:28aDELEK : Purchase of Delek Drilling Participation Units and Annulment of Injunction
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
3BIO AMERICA INC : BIO AMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
4BP PLC : BP : Big Oil may have to break dividend taboo as debt spirals - investors
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : reports weaker ad business in wake of pandemic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group