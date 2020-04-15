Muck Rack : Launches the Most Comprehensive Podcast Database

New podcast data and functionality available for free to all customers of leading all-in-one PR software

Muck Rack has launched the market’s most comprehensive podcast media database as part of its all-in-one PR software. The functionality enables PR and communications professionals to find relevant podcasters and manage podcaster connections alongside journalists.

There are currently more than 700,000 podcasts according to Spotify, while there are over 30 million podcasts episodes according to Podcast Insights. With more amateur broadcasters recording their own shows, those numbers will only continue to climb.

"Podcasts are an essential part of the media and podcasters carry a tremendous amount of influence,” says Muck Rack CEO and co-founder Greg Galant who also started one of the first business podcasts in 2005. “Yet with so many podcasts it’s a challenge to find the right one, which is what inspired us to launch this product."

All Muck Rack customers can now search for podcasters by keyword based on their: past podcast episodes, articles and tweets. The podcast database makes it easier than ever to find podcasters who have covered a specific industry, interviewed a competitor’s CEO or produced an episode about a relevant trend.

After finding the right podcaster on Muck Rack, anyone can add them to a media list, draft a customized pitch, reach out, then collaborate with their team to keep track of the new relationship.

"I am thrilled with Muck Rack's new podcast database, says Alison Hill, partner at CurrentPR. “It's very robust and I love that it covers so many different topics ranging from pop culture and tech to business and the environment. I've already successfully used it for one client and look forward to tapping into even more in the near future."

Muck Rack’s podcast database is free for all existing customers. Podcasters can also create their own free public portfolio page to showcase their work.

Those interested in a demo of Muck Rack can reach out here to learn about the podcast database. Current users can reach out to their Muck Rack point of contact to learn more about getting the most from the podcast database.

