ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sep 27, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Duber Time Group, the U.S. Distributor for Muhle-Glashutte is honored to announce the partnership between the largest aviation association in the world, AOPA with Muhle-Glashutte in the release of a limited-edition watch to celebrate 80 years of AOPA, the AOPA AeroSport. Limited to 500 pieces worldwide, the watch is the culmination of a year that also celebrates five generations of family watchmaking, with the 150th anniversary of the founding of R. Muhle and Sohn, and 25 years of Nautische Instrumente Muhle-Glashutte.



"We are very proud of our 15-year relationship with AOPA and the release of this amazing watch in support of all they do for aviation," said Duber Time Group CEO Jeffrey P. Hess.



The aeronautical theme begins with the white AOPA logo set against the jet-black dial, along with white numbers and hands. Color is added with red markings at the quarters and a red tip to the minute hand for precise visibility. This result in a simple, clean look that gives a clear view of all the information the wearer will need, especially important for pilots. In addition, there is a triangular PIP indicator at the bezel that can be used to calculate the length of time or a fixed GMT function.



The case itself features a coin-edge bezel that provides a superb tactile feel, essential for quick glances while in the air. While being secured with a stainless-steel clasp on a soft black calf leather strap, designed for comfort. The exhibition case back reveals the elegant hand finished movement with a complete customer designed rotor.



Available now, AOPA members receive a special discount on the retail prices, offering a great way to commemorate the anniversary of the organization.



You can find out more about AOPA at http://www.aopa.org/, and to find out more about Muhle-Glashutte, including the AeroSport watch at http://www.aopa.com/watch.



