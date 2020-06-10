Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Muller calls for ECB to stick to 'capital key' in bond buys

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 04:40am EDT
European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters building is seen in Frankfurt

The European Central Bank should limit how much its bond purchases deviate from each country's shareholding in the bank to ensure its policies remain proportional and benefit all euro zone members, Governing Council member Madis Muller said.

Muller's comments suggest limits to the flexibility that the ECB maintains its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) includes and allows it to deviate from this "capital key".

The ECB scooped up all of Italy's new debt in April and May, buying well above the country's capital key quota, even if it merely managed to keep borrowing costs from rising.

Muller's specific reference to proportionality may also indicate increased caution by ECB policymakers after Germany's top court ruled it exceeded its powers with another purchase scheme because it failed to prove it was proportional.

"It's important that the agreed flexibility in the programme is somewhat larger than in other asset purchase programmes but the limit in the capital key has a reason," Muller said.

"In the end, we have to make sure that we create policy for all euro zone countries and it should have a proportional effect," the Estonian central bank chief told a news conference.

The ECB last week increased PEPP by 600 billion euros but Muller said the scheme must be temporary and unless growth deteriorates further, another may not be necessary.

"If the economic growth recovers in the second half as ECB forecasts and the inflation outlook does not significantly weaken, then probably an additional increase in asset purchases is not needed," Muller added.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Williams and Alexander Smith)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Interest Rates"
04:40aMuller calls for ECB to stick to 'capital key' in bond buys
RE
06/08ECB's Lagarde defends bond buys against northern challenge
RE
06/08Japan's economy minister warns against deepening negative rates
RE
06/06South Africa's "junk" bonds back in demand as high-yield lures local, foreign investors
RE
06/05WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Bond investors look for Fed to justify steepening yield curve
RE
06/05Bonds falter as blazing stock rally lures investors
RE
06/05Equities surge, bonds tumble on surprise U.S. jobs gains
RE
06/05Equities surge, bonds tumble on surprise U.S. jobs gains
RE
06/05Equities surge, bonds tumble on surprise U.S. jobs gains
RE
06/04Financials Up After ECB Increases Bond Buying -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2NIKOLA : NIKOLA : Correction to the Nikola Article
3THE RESTAURANT GROUP : RESTAURANT : Frankie and Benny's owner to shut 125 outlets; shares rise
4INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex Swung to 1Q Loss as Coronavirus Ba..
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group