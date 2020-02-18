Mulpha International Bhd : Change in Boardroom - DATO YUSLI BIN MOHAMED YUSOFF
0
02/18/2020 | 07:42am EST
Date
: 18 February 2020
Change in Boardroom
MULPHA INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Date of change
18 Feb 2020
Name
DATO YUSLI BIN MOHAMED YUSOFF
Age
61
Gender
Male
Nationality
Malaysia
Designation
Independent Director
Directorate
Independent and Non Executive
Type of change
Resignation
Reason
In view of the restriction on directorships in listed issuers (maximum 5 directorships) under the Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, Dato' Yusli has resigned as Independent Non-Executive Director of Mulpha International Bhd, following his appointment as Director of KPJ Healthcare Berhad with effect from 18 February 2020.
Details of any disagreement that he/she has with the Board of Directors
No
Whether there are any matters that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders
No
Qualifications
No
Qualifications
Major/Field of Study
Institute/University
Additional Information
Working experience and occupation
Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer
Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer
Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries
Mulpha International Bhd published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 12:41:07 UTC