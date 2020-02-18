Log in
Mulpha International Bhd : Change in Remuneration Committee - DATO YUSLI BIN MOHAMED YUSOFF

02/18/2020 | 07:42am EST
Change in Remuneration Committee
MULPHA INTERNATIONAL BERHAD

Type of Board Committee Remuneration Committee
Date of change 18 Feb 2020
Salutation DATO
Name YUSLI BIN MOHAMED YUSOFF
Age 61
Gender Male
Nationality Malaysia
Type of change Cessation Of Office
Designation Chairman of Remuneration Committee
Directorate Independent and Non Executive
Composition of Remuneration Committee(Name and Directorate of members after change) 
1.   Chew Hoy Ping  (Chairman, Independent and Non-Executive)
2.   Loong Caesar  (Member, Independent and Non-Executive)

Announcement Info

Company Name MULPHA INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Stock Name MULPHA
Date Announced 18 Feb 2020
Category Change in Remuneration Committee
Reference Number C08-14022020-00009

Disclaimer

Mulpha International Bhd published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 12:41:07 UTC
