Mulpha International Bhd : Change in Remuneration Committee - DATO YUSLI BIN MOHAMED YUSOFF

Change in Remuneration Committee
|
MULPHA INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
|
Type of Board Committee
|
Remuneration Committee
|
Date of change
|
18 Feb 2020
|
Salutation
|
DATO
|
Name
|
YUSLI BIN MOHAMED YUSOFF
|
Age
|
61
|
Gender
|
Male
|
Nationality
|
Malaysia
|
Type of change
|
Cessation Of Office
|
Designation
|
Chairman of Remuneration Committee
|
Directorate
|
Independent and Non Executive
|
Composition of Remuneration Committee(Name and Directorate of members after change)
|
1. Chew Hoy Ping (Chairman, Independent and Non-Executive)
2. Loong Caesar (Member, Independent and Non-Executive)
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
MULPHA INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
MULPHA
|
Date Announced
|
18 Feb 2020
|
Category
|
Change in Remuneration Committee
|
Reference Number
|
C08-14022020-00009
Disclaimer
Mulpha International Bhd published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 12:41:07 UTC