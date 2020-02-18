Log in
Mulpha International Bhd : Change in Remuneration Committee - MR CHEW HOY PING

02/18/2020 | 07:42am EST
Change in Remuneration Committee
MULPHA INTERNATIONAL BERHAD

Type of Board Committee Remuneration Committee
Date of change 18 Feb 2020
Salutation MR
Name CHEW HOY PING
Age 62
Gender Male
Nationality Malaysia
Type of change Redesignation
Previous Position Member of Remuneration Committee
New Position Chairman of Remuneration Committee
Directorate Independent and Non Executive
Composition of Remuneration Committee(Name and Directorate of members after change) 
1.   Chew Hoy Ping  (Chairman, Independent and Non-Executive)
2.   Loong Caesar  (Member, Independent and Non-Executive)

Announcement Info

Company Name MULPHA INTERNATIONAL BERHAD
Stock Name MULPHA
Date Announced 18 Feb 2020
Category Change in Remuneration Committee
Reference Number C08-18022020-00001

Disclaimer

Mulpha International Bhd published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 12:41:08 UTC
