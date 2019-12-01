Mulsanne : INSIDE INFORMATION FORMATION OF JOINT VENTURE

The JV Company will principally engage in operating apparels, apparel accessories and such other business as the parties may agree in the PRC for the Esprit brand. The business scope of the JV Company will include, without limitation, retail, wholesale, import and export, and commission agency (except for auction) of general household merchandise, clothes and accessories, shoes, hats, leather products, sports products, cosmetics, and provision of associated services.

Subject to the terms of the JV Agreement, Million Success shall cause Esprit International to enter into a trademark licence and transfer agreement ("Trademark Agreement") to transfer certain trademarks (the "Trademarks") to the JV Company. Upon the signing of the Trademark Agreement and until the completion of the transfer of Trademarks, the JV Company shall have a royalty-free licence to use the Trademarks pursuant to the terms of the Trademark Agreement. Upon completion of the transfer of the Trademarks to the JV Company and until 30 June 2020, the JV Company shall grant a licence for the use of the Trademarks to Million Success and its PRC affiliates for the purpose of engaging in the existing business. After 30 June 2020, Million Success or its affiliates or Esprit International may continue to source products bearing any of the Trademarks from the PRC for sale outside the PRC and the JV Company shall grant licence to Million Success or its affiliates or Esprit International for the use of the Trademarks so that they can continue its existing licence business with third-party licensees for non-core products in the PRC until the expiry of the pre-existing licensing arrangements with those third parties. The use of Trademarks on products are meant for (i) the exports of Esprit Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries and (ii) the trading of products bearing the Trademarks, and such use will not be deemed as an infringement of the trademark rights of the JV Company. Upon the completion of the formation of joint venture, Million Success will become a substantial shareholder of the JV Company and hence a connected person at subsidiary level. Therefore, the entering into of the Trademark Agreement will constitute a connected transaction and the Company will comply with other requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

The Board considers that, by taking advantage of the Group's online and offline channels and its flexible supply chain system, the establishment of the JV Company which operates business for the Esprit brand enables the Group to further develop its multi-brand strategy.

The formation of the JV Company does not constitute a notifiable transaction or a connected transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules.

The establishment of the JV Company is still under process, therefore the JV Company may or may not be set up. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when they deal or contemplate dealing in the shares of the Company.

2 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. YU Yong as executive director; Mr. HUANG Hanji, Mr. YANG Herong, Mr. LIN Lin, Mr. WANG Jun and Mr. Ravinder Singh THAKRAN as non-executive directors; and Mr. GU Jiong, Mr. YUAN Tao and Mr. Paolo BODO as independent non-executive directors.