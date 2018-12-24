Multek : Receives More ‘Green' Environmental Ratings from Guangdong, China, Than Any Other PCB Company

Multek, a leading provider of Interconnect Solutions, today announced
that three of its factories were recognized as Green level by
Guangdong’s Environmental Protection Bureau (EPB). Not only is this more
than any other PCB company, but it is also the first time any
Zhuhai-based PCB factory has earned a Green distinction.
China’s four-grade environmental rating system is officially
administered by each of the country’s provinces. Recently, the Guangdong
province released results of its year-long, independent assessment and
both Multek’s North and South Campuses, located in Zhuhai, China,
received perfect scores. This means these facilities earn an official
Green rating, the highest level possible in an already strict set of
environmental standards.
“Our employees deserve the credit,” said Multek CEO Reza Meshgin. “This
is a challenging and historic accomplishment. I am extremely proud of
everyone at Multek for consistently prioritizing the environment in
daily activities. We all share the planet and producing at the highest
level of environmental responsibility is the right thing to do for our
employees, customers, and communities.”
“While attaining Green status across multiple plants is just one example
of Multek’s Global Citizenship commitment in action, we sincerely hope
that more industry peers can join us as holders of multiple Green
factory ratings,” said Dr. Pauling Liu, Chief Operating Officer of
Multek. “This accomplishment required significant investment in
upgrading environmental facilities and company-wide focus, and will
continue to benefit everyone for years to come.”
Founded in 1978, Multek currently operates 2 million square feet of
production facilities in Zhuhai, China, offering one-stop engineering
and manufacturing services for rigid Printed Circuit Board (PCBs),
flexible printed circuits (FPC), rigid-flex, and assembly. Multek’s
plants and laboratories are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.
About Multek
Multek, a wholly owned subsidiary of DSBJ (SZSE: 002384), is a leading
value-add manufacturer of printed circuit board technologies offering a
broad spectrum of PCB engineering and manufacturing expertise including
high density interconnect, rigid, flexible, and rigid-flex printed
circuit and assembly solutions. Serving customers in mobile, automotive,
IoT, medical, wearable, telecommunications, computing, industrial and
consumer electronics markets, Multek enables customers to take products
to market quickly through early engineering, advanced technology new
product introduction, and volume production. For more information, visit www.multek.com
