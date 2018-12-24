Log in
Multek : Receives More ‘Green' Environmental Ratings from Guangdong, China, Than Any Other PCB Company

12/24/2018 | 06:55pm CET

Three Multek factories rated Green by Guangdong Province’s Environmental Protection Bureau, more than any other PCB company.

Multek, a leading provider of Interconnect Solutions, today announced that three of its factories were recognized as Green level by Guangdong’s Environmental Protection Bureau (EPB). Not only is this more than any other PCB company, but it is also the first time any Zhuhai-based PCB factory has earned a Green distinction.

China’s four-grade environmental rating system is officially administered by each of the country’s provinces. Recently, the Guangdong province released results of its year-long, independent assessment and both Multek’s North and South Campuses, located in Zhuhai, China, received perfect scores. This means these facilities earn an official Green rating, the highest level possible in an already strict set of environmental standards.

“Our employees deserve the credit,” said Multek CEO Reza Meshgin. “This is a challenging and historic accomplishment. I am extremely proud of everyone at Multek for consistently prioritizing the environment in daily activities. We all share the planet and producing at the highest level of environmental responsibility is the right thing to do for our employees, customers, and communities.”

“While attaining Green status across multiple plants is just one example of Multek’s Global Citizenship commitment in action, we sincerely hope that more industry peers can join us as holders of multiple Green factory ratings,” said Dr. Pauling Liu, Chief Operating Officer of Multek. “This accomplishment required significant investment in upgrading environmental facilities and company-wide focus, and will continue to benefit everyone for years to come.”

Founded in 1978, Multek currently operates 2 million square feet of production facilities in Zhuhai, China, offering one-stop engineering and manufacturing services for rigid Printed Circuit Board (PCBs), flexible printed circuits (FPC), rigid-flex, and assembly. Multek’s plants and laboratories are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

About Multek

Multek, a wholly owned subsidiary of DSBJ (SZSE: 002384), is a leading value-add manufacturer of printed circuit board technologies offering a broad spectrum of PCB engineering and manufacturing expertise including high density interconnect, rigid, flexible, and rigid-flex printed circuit and assembly solutions. Serving customers in mobile, automotive, IoT, medical, wearable, telecommunications, computing, industrial and consumer electronics markets, Multek enables customers to take products to market quickly through early engineering, advanced technology new product introduction, and volume production. For more information, visit www.multek.com


© Business Wire 2018
